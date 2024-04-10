More Weapon, Armor, and Cloak Models on the Patch 10.2.7 PTR - Chen Stormstout Hat and Chicken Cloak

ah man the chen hat on the back! Looks sick, especially for more mundane mogs. Also the diving suits are interesting.
Scarlet Crusade set? Only 3 pieces, in 2 tints. Random diver set? Full set, in 4 tints. Lunacy.
Those diving suits are SICK
CHICKEN BACKPACK! Omg, I need it!
No Kor'kron stuff?
The diving suit better let you breathe under water!
Yoooo Void Elves finally getting the weapons to go with their heritage transmog?
pretty sure we have all those normal cloaks already though ?
Chicken cloak, murloc belt, shark hat from the trading post... This is all catered to nutjobs like me. Please let it just be patch day already
Is it finally the void elf weapons from Legion, available?
Man. I love Blizzard but they need to start putting some higher effort transmogs which look superior in the very sense of the word. I think 3 expansions are being worked on yet but just make some cool unique armor sets and gate them behind some reasonably long grind. People like to collect, but you just gotta present high quality assets all the time and not just save your work and effort for harder content or more prestige content.
Where are the challenge mode weapons? People want MOP cause they want the challenge mode tmogs....
Something something "oh mah gawd us PVPers are FORCED to PVE to get these transmog rewards? UNACCEPTABLE!"
The Void Elven Flail looks pretty damn cool!