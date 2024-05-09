Season 1 Mage Tier Set Models Coming in The War Within - Channel the Violet Eye

T8 vibes
Do I like this? I think I like this.
Not fan of the helm, but a defo A+ tier set
love the red+silver one! also ami 1st comment? >:P
I like this set - but honestly, why do most mage sets have to revolve around the Kirin Tor? There are so many other mage aesthetics in WoW.
Absolute banger! Class fantasy is fulfilled and not too over the top. 5/5 would wear all colours
I love this. The third eye thing is really cool
The shoulders are cool (just the floating halo part), but the set looks like same ol', same ol’. Feels like I’ve seen 20 other sets that look just like this.
Looks similar to t8 tbh.
Blizzard truly wants me playing every class in season 1 😭😭
I say wow! Very stylish battle mage armor with some nice layers, i like that its not a dress but that the cloth is longer on the back without splitting it as we have seen in some items before! Very well done!
looks similar to aberrus mage set
Blizzard, I am full. You are giving me too much delicious Mage food.
it's very dalaran
I love when sets have color-schemes that kiiiinda match previous sets, so you can mix them up a bit. I really hope the 1st and 4rth color variants aren't too hard to get. With my luck, they'll be heroic and mythic, or PvP elite...
These are awesome.
I absolutely love it! I already have plans of mixing pieces with the Draenei Heritage and my default set for my main! :D
this is amazing..
This one looks great! Finally something good for mage.
I love it. I had a feeling we'd get a Dalaran set.