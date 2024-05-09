Shaman Class Development Notes for The War Within Alpha - Introducing the Stormbringer Hero Tree

Tuning, sound, and visuals are not final.

The Conductive Energy talent is currently marked NYI and is not functional

The final talent, Awakening Storms, has issues with Lightning Bolt overloads while playing Elemental Shaman.

The Stormbringer Hero Talent tree has been implemented in today’s Alpha build.The Stormbringer is all about the celebration of being the only lightning caster across all classes. Our goal is to to push that fantasy forward with enhancements to your existing lightning spells as well as access to a new spell, Tempest, that occasionally replaces your Lightning Bolt.Known issues:We’re excited for you to try this out and send feedback our way. Thanks!