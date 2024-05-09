Stormbringer Shaman Hero Talent Tree Now on Wowhead

Maybe with the icons of priest, we can get something good when they implement.
Stormbringer for Elemental looks amazing. A huge W for everyone desperately wanting to move away from the forced fire build.
I always loved the Lightning Focused Ele Shaman theme!It's going to be so much fun going Stormbringer and not need to go into fire builds.
the amount of bloat on all the classes in TWW is crazy right now, if you thought there was already too many spells&buffs, get ready to lose your mind
Can't wait. I hate the current brain dead Lava Burst spam spec that elemental has.
Hmm I dont like unlimited power node. I hate stat cycles that make me hold my abilities for the last 2 seconds of it just to be able to spend it as soon as the buff falls off. The rest seems fine
that enhance side stormbringer is looking extremely powerful holy !@#$
when I see a million chain lightnings on my screen my brain goes brrrrrrr
better than farseer, but still awful for ele. talent tree still whack. lovely
thanks for the defenssive nodes blizzard . make sure to give mages more so they have one every 20 seconds
For me personally, I love the choice between Farseer and Stormbringer. From a character perspective, choosing between mastering Lightning or Fire is a fun concept. As someone who really loves the lightning aspect, season 3 and now season 4 have put a damper on my enjoyment of Ele, so I'm sure that also plays a role in my excitement for Stormbringer. Still though, I absolutely love stormbringer for how it feels. Numbers are another thing that can be settled later on down the road.However, I can also acknowledge and respect those that are put off by both Farseer and Stormbringer, feeling like they are missing out on being an wholly ELEMENTAL shaman. Although, I'm not sure how blizz can design their way back to that without a solid rework (which we all know that's not happening). The way it is in dragonflight, blizz has really pushed the spec into sort of choosing Fire or Lightning in some capacity. So if blizz is insistent on going down this road, it's not too shocking to see them double down on that notion.