Updated Season 1 Warlock Tier Set Models Coming in The War Within - Now With Shivarra Shoulders

LOVE it!
Every female warlock going to be using that chest piece
ok I didnt know I needed that, but here I am
This set looks sick
belly showin a little weird but my god probably the coolest shoulder appearance they've ever made in the game
Nice glad they are doing some good Tier Set stuff again to WL. But i guess no one will play it bec there overhaul of the class is for real dog#$%^...
I liked it even before the shoulders.NOW I LOVE IT.
SUCH AN IMPROVEMENT! hate how plain the material looks though, very flat like with recent cloth sets - needs more texture
Well that went from meme to amazing real quick lol
wtf ok this is sick
...yeah this is dope, now even more tempted to ditch my hunter this expac lol
But I was excited for fel nipples
Some-a-body touched-a my spaghett!
i saw this posted at 16seconds but i was running around screaming my new #2 spot now#1 shadow priest #2 warlock actually this might be cooler to me than priests heheh
do the wowhead screenshots seem weird? like there's two of each color but they seem the same? was one of them supposed to be showing the set on the type 2 body instead of just two screenshots of the type 1 body? the yellow set doesn't have arms coming out at all?
still not sure the brassiere was the best choice for the male chest piece
Get rekt evokers.
Absolutely stunning animation, definitely an S-tier set.
Big W!