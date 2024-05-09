Earn 25% Increased Flight Path Speed in The War Within

Don't think I've used a single flight path in Dragonflight. But this is good for those who do use them!
We’re not even on alpha yet
We're having dynamic flying from the start, and static flying shortly after hitting max level. Having the flight paths go 25% faster seems rather redundant. Feels like a lazy non-reward.Just imo.
I get it, flight points are considered slow, but why is this considered a reward? I guess it just seems like a weird thing to earn. Sort of like how I think standard flying is a really freaking weird thing to have as a reward. Some people really struggle with dynamic flying and I feel like an accessibility option shouldn't be a reward. Just a given.
I already did the Feat Of Strength (very long ancient questline) for Epic Flight Speed. it should be worth something :/
Sure, I'll take an easy 25% speed increase to flight paths. I still use them all the time, so why not. They've always seemed unnecessarily slow anyway.
Very cool. Even if they make flight speed 75% of normal, then add a 100% for collecting all the FPs, this is good game design. Rewards for exploration and engagement.
I'm whelmed.
I've always felt that once you got a 280% flyer that flight paths became useless. I'm happy they are still around, and i'm happy to see they are making much needed improvements!