Updated Season 1 Hunter Tier Set Models Coming in The War Within - Belt, Tunic & Fur Lining

First Hunter set that doesn't suck since Legion.
Okay, it looks better with the effects on, I'll give 'em that. Still not amazing, but I think Hunters are used to B-tier sets at best by now.
Looks MUCH better. Kinda hope they do some more ranger looking hunter sets in the future. Anyone else agree?
They added kilt over pants? THAT'S IT?
Battle of Dazar'alor lookin set
Love this set, and red one is the best. Wonder if that is the elite version?
This looks kinda like Gnoll/Tuskarr gear
My initial reaction was this set looks like it's having an identity crisis. Some of the colorations are more decent than others. But I didn't realize how much fur lining we were going to be needing for TWW. Feels more like marching off to Northrend.
Why do all hunter sets have to look like absolute dookey, this one included xdRather some cool mail armor instead of animal parts and rotting flesh.
Looks pretty good actually
Hunters are considered "GOAT".... Only by the tier set looks 🐐🐐When it comes to gameplay.... Let's not talk about it because Blizz clearly don't even have a dev for them to talk about any future plans and changes. 😆