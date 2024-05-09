Feedback: Rogue Updates - Hero Talent Philosophy and Design Intent

Greetings Rogues,This week’s Alpha build includes many changes to Class and Spec talent trees
, including a handful of positional swaps, tuning changes, and a few new and redesigned talents.Feedback about these changes is welcome, so please post here with any notable experiences or opinions from your play in the Alpha test.More change will be coming over the next few weeks, focused primarily on hero talents. Deathstalker is still lurking in the shadows and will be revealed when it’s ready (sometime in the next few weeks).For Fatebound, more completed talents will be rolling in over time, and we have also been following gameplay and written feedback which will be cause for iterations to existing talents.For Trickster, we’ve been following all of your feedback, and it has generated significant internal discussion. While the core pieces will remain in place (Unseen Blade, the Fazed debuff, and a grand finish in Coup de Grace), we expect to revisit the gameplay that fuels this engine, and most notably move away from Feint being a primary applicator of Unseen Blade. Unexpected randomly-timed procs of Unseen Blade have also proven to cause trouble and are being similarly reconsidered, in addition to minor updates for other talents.Thank you to those who have played the Alpha and spent the time to share experiences and opinions so far. Keep it coming!