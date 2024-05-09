Cosmetic Haversack Backpacks in The War Within

neat, always a fan of simple items
The backpacks rule. I use them all the time. Can't wait for more styles.
Finally a backpack that doesn't have red or orange on it!Might we have some more please?
We need an option to show weapons with back slot items. It's inconsistent across the board. Make it check box in the barber shop or something.
I like that they're not so deep. Having them stick out so far looks a little strange at times.
Another cool backpack that I will never use because it covers up my weapon on my back. I really wish that didn't happen. I would like to use them.