The War Within Alpha Spell Changes - Alpha Build 54605
The War Within
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Here are the spell changes for Build 54605. This build includes many Death Knight Changes and a Destruction Warlock revamp.
Class Tools
Blood
Talents
Frost
Talents
Unholy
Talents
Talents (1)
Reduces the cooldown of Anti-Magic Shell by 20 sec and increases its duration and amount absorbed by 40%.
Talent position has changed.
Talents (4)
Targets in a cone in front of you are blinded, causing them to wander disoriented for 5 sec. Damage may cancel the effect.
When Blinding Sleet ends, enemies are slowed by 50% for 6 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Your Runic Power spending abilities increase your melee attack speed by 3% for 10 sec, stacking up to 3 times.
Rank 1: Your Runic Power spending abilities increase your melee attack speed by 3% for 10 sec, stacking up to 3 times.
Rank 2: Your Runic Power spending abilities increase your melee attack speed by 6% for 10 sec, stacking up to 3 times.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell With Value: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 36
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Your auto attack damage grants you an absorb shield equal to 40% of the damage dealt.
Talent position has changed.
Auto attacks have a chance to generate 5 Runic Power.
Talent position has changed.
Specialization (2)
Causes each of your Virulent Plagues to flare up, dealing (27.579% of Attack power) Shadow damage to the infected enemy, and an additional (11.0316% of Attack power) Shadow damage to all other enemies near them.
Category changed from Talents to Specialization
Deals (10% of Attack power) Shadow damage to the target and infects all nearby enemies with Virulent Plague.
Virulent Plague
A disease that deals (155.25% of Attack power) Shadow damage over 27 sec. It erupts when the infected target dies, dealing (28.8% of Attack power) Shadow damage to nearby enemies.
Category changed from Talents to Specialization
Talents (29)
Bring doom upon the enemy, dealing (50% of Attack power)% Shadow damage and bursting up to 4 Festering Wounds on the target.
Summons an Army of the Dead ghoul for 20 sec for each Festering Wound you burst.
Generates 2 Runes.
Cooldown changed from 1.5 min cooldown to 45 sec cooldown
Apocalypse's cooldown is reduced by 45 sec. Additionally, Unholy: Death Coil and Epidemic reduce / Death Coil reduces] the cooldown of Army of the Dead by 5 sec.
Summons a legion of ghouls who swarms your enemies, fighting anything they can for 30 sec.
Cooldown changed from 8 min cooldown to 3 min cooldown
Your deals (44.73% of Attack power) Shadow damage to 5 nearby enemies and transforms into a powerful undead monstrosity for 15 sec. 's abilities are empowered and take on new functions while the transformation is active.
Cooldown changed from 1 min cooldown to 45 sec cooldown
Defile the targeted ground, dealing Shadow damage to all enemies over 10 sec.
While you remain within your Defile, your will hit 7 enemies near the target.
Every sec, if any enemies are standing in the Defile, it grows in size, dealing increased damage, and increasing your Mastery by 1%, up to 8%.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
Consuming Sudden Doom calls upon a Magus of the Dead to assist you for 8 sec.
Virulent Plague dealsDiseases deal 15% more damage over time in half the duration.
Talent position has changed.
Death Coil and Epidemic increase the duration of Dark Transformation by 1 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Festering Strike has a 15% chance to generate 1 Rune and grant Runic Corruption.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Popping a Festering Wound increases your Strength by 1% for 20 sec stacking. Does not refresh durationMultiple instances may overlap.
Rank 1: Popping a Festering Wound increases your Strength by 1% for 20 sec stacking. Does not refresh durationMultiple instances may overlap.
Rank 2: Popping a Festering Wound increases your Strength by 2% for 20 sec stacking. Does not refresh duration.Multiple instances may overlap.
NEW
Your diseases deal 10% more damage and have a 5% increased chance to critically strike.
Dark Transformation also increases the attack speed and damage of you and your Monstrosity by 0%.
Rank 1: Dark Transformation also increases the attack speed and damage of you and your Monstrosity by 5%.
Rank 2: Dark Transformation also increases the attack speed and damage of you and your Monstrosity by 10%.
Talent position has changed.
Sudden Doom triggers 30% more often, can accumulate up to 2 charges, and increases the damage of your next Death Coil by 20%20%: or Epidemic by 10%]
Talent position has changed.
Your attack has a 30% chance to cause a Festering Wound on the target.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
Your Magus of the Dead Shadow Bolt now fires a volley of Shadow Bolts at up to 4 nearby enemies.
Death and Decay damage has a 10% chance to apply a Festering Wound to the enemy.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
Raises an Abomination for 30 sec which wanders and attacks enemies, applying Festering Wound when it melees targets, and affecting all those nearby with Virulent Plague.
Your Soul Reaper, Scourge Strike, Festering Strike, and Death Coil deal 30% additional damage to enemies below 35% health.
Talent position has changed.
When a Festering Wound pops it generates an additional 2 Runic Power.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Sudden Doom causes your next Death Coil to also increase your damage against the target by 50% for 10 sec.
Talent position has changed.
When your ghouls expire, they explode in viscera dealing Shadow damage to nearby enemies. Each explosion has a 25% chance to apply Festering Wounds to enemies hit.
Talent position has changed.
Strike an enemy for (44.88% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage and afflict the enemy with Soul Reaper.
After 5 sec, if the target is below 35% health this effect will explode dealing an additional (205.92% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage to the target. If the enemy that yields experience or honor dies while afflicted by Soul Reaper, gain Runic Corruption.
Talent position has changed.
Your auto attacks have a 25% chance to make your next Death CoilCoil): or Epidemic] cost no Runic Power and critically strike.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 25
Procs per minute changed from 2.5 (Haste Param: 1 Coeff: 1) (Type #8 Param: 276023 Coeff: 0.3) to None
Talent position has changed.
Surrounds yourself with a vile swarm of insects for 6 sec, stinging all nearby enemies and infecting them with Virulent Plague and an unholy disease that deals (27.832% of Attack power) damage over 14 sec, stacking up to 4 times.
Talent position has changed.
The cooldown of Dark Transformation is reduced by 8 sec.Rank 1: The cooldown of Dark Transformation is reduced by 8 sec.
Rank 2: The cooldown of Dark Transformation is reduced by 15 sec.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Dark Transformation creates an unholy pact between you and your pet, igniting flaming chains that deal Shadow damage over 15 sec to enemies between you and your pet.
Talent position has changed.
Inflict disease upon your enemies spreading Festering Wounds equal to the amount currently active on your target to 7 nearby enemies.
Cooldown changed from 1.5 min cooldown to 45 sec cooldown
NEW
This talent is not yet implemented and is waiting to be raised from the dead.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy
NEW
This talent is not yet implemented and is waiting to be raised from the dead.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy
San'layn (1)
Icebound Fortitude reduces all damage you take by up to an additional 20% based on your missing health.
Killing enemies that grant honor or experience reducean enemy that yields experience or honor reduces the cooldown of Icebound Fortitude by 3 sec.
Rider of the Apocalypse (3)
The cooldown of your is reduced by 15 sec and Death and Decay by 10] sec.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Cooldown Ms:
Value: -5000
While outdoors you are able to mount your Acherus Deathcharger in combat.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Animation Replacement:
Value: 0
Spending Runes has a chance to call forth the aid of a Horsemen for until canceled.10 sec.
Mograine
Casts Death and Decay at his location that follows his position.
Whitemane
Casts Undeath on your target dealing (12.7135% of Attack power) Shadowfrost damage per stack every 3 sec, for 24 sec. Each time Undeath deals damage it gains a stack. Cannot be Refreshed.
Trollbane
Casts Chains of Ice on your target slowing their movement speed by 70%40% and increasing the damage they take from you by 5% for 8 sec.
Nazgrim
While Nazgrim is active you gain Apocalyptic Conquest, increasing your Strength by 5%.
Deathbringer (1)
Blood:
Reaper's Mark deals 10% increased damage and Exterminate empowers an additional ObliterateMarrowrend but now reduces its cost by 1 Rune, and its first scythe has a 50% increasedRune.
Additionally, Exterminate now has a 30% chance to apply Reaper's Mark.
Frost:
Reaper's Mark deals 10% increased damage and Exterminate empowers an additional Obliterate but now reduces its cost by 1 Rune, and its first scythe has a 50% increasedRune.
Additionally, Exterminate now has a 30% chance to apply Reaper's Mark.
Effect #5 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1030
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5010
REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
Spells (4)
Surrounds you in an Anti-Magic Shell for 5 sec, absorbing up to magic damage and preventing application of harmful magical effects. Damage absorbed generates Runic Power.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Healing Taken - %:
Value: 0
Category changed from Talents to Abilities
Shackles the target with frozen chains, reducing movement speed by 70% for 8 sec.
Category changed from Talents to Abilities
Engrave your weapon with a rune that increases maximum Runic Power by 20 and your attacks have a chance to increase Runic Power generation by 20% for 8 sec.
Modifying your rune requires a Runeforge in Ebon Hold.
Category changed from Abilities to Uncategorized
Engrave your two-handed rune weapon with a rune that increases Armor by 5% and all stats by 5%.
Modifying your rune requires a Runeforge in Ebon Hold.
Talents (35)
Sprout an additional limb, dealing Shadow damage over 12 sec to all nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. Every 1 sec, an enemy is pulled to your location if they are further than 8 yds from you. The same enemy can only be pulled once every 4 sec.
Gain instantly, and again every 6 sec.
Icebound Fortitude's cooldown is reduced by 60 sec.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
The amount absorbed by Anti-Magic Zone is increased by 10% and grants up to 100 Runic Power based on the amount absorbed.its cooldown is reduced by 30 sec.
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 100
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Cooldown
Value: -30000
Affected Spells:
When you fall below 30% health you drain (120% of Attack power) health from nearby enemies, Canthe damage you take is reduced by 10% and your Death Strike cost is reduced by 10 for 8 sec.
Can only occur every 3 min.Rank 1: When you fall below 30% health you drain (120% of Attack power) health from nearby enemies. Can only occur every 3 min.
Rank 2: When you fall below 30% health you drain (120% of Attack power) health from nearby enemies. Can only occur every 2 min.
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Triggers Spell Based On Health %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 30
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Increases Leech by 3%5%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Leech %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 35
Talent position has changed.
Your diseases have a chance to weaken your enemy causing your attacks against them to deal 6% increased damage for 5 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Initial:
additional enemies while you remain in Death and Decay.
Unholy:
When leaving your Death and Decay you retain its bonus effects for 4 sec.
Unholy:
hits up to 7 additional enemies while you remain in Death and Decay.
Blood:
When leaving your Death and Decay you retain its bonus effects for 4 sec.
Blood:
Heart Strike hits up to 3 additional enemies while you remain in Death and Decay.
Frost:
When leaving your Death and Decay you retain its bonus effects for 4 sec.
Frost:
Obliterate hits up to 2 additional enemies while you remain in Death and Decay.
When leaving your Death and Decay you retain its bonus effects for 4 sec.
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4000
Talent position has changed.
Death Grip slows enemy movement speed by 50% for 6 sec.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Successfully interrupting an enemy with Mind Freeze grants 10 Runic Power and reduces its cooldown by 3 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Dominates the target undead creature up to level 38, forcing it to do your bidding for 5 min.
Talent position has changed.
Create a death pact that heals you for 50% of your maximum health, but absorbs incoming healing equal to 30% of your max health for 15 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the range of Death Grip by 10 yds.
Killing an enemy that yields experience or honor resets the cooldown of Death Grip.
Talent position has changed.
Empower Rune WeaponInstant2 min rechargeRequires Death Knight
Requires level 48Empower your rune weapon, gaining 15% Haste and generating 1 Rune and 5 Runic Power instantly and every 5 sec for 20 sec.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Your ghoul's attacks have a chance to apply Enfeeble, reducing the enemies movement speed by 30% and the damage they deal to you by 15% for 6 sec.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
Chains of Ice now also roots enemies for 4 sec but its cooldown is increased to 12 sec.
Your blood freezes, granting immunity to Stun effects and reducing all damage you take by 30% for 8 sec.
Cooldown changed from 3 min cooldown to 2 min cooldown
Talent position has changed.
Death Strike's cost is reduced by and its healing is increased by
Talent position has changed.
Death's Advance grants an additional 25% movement speed over the first 3 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Increases Critical Strike chance by 2%.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Increases Strength by 2%.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Smash the target's mind with cold, interrupting spellcasting and preventing any spell in that school from being cast for 3 sec.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
Magic Damage taken is reduced by 10% and the duration of harmful Magic effects against you are reduced by 35%.
NEW
Anti-Magic Shell increases healing received by 15%.
Rank 1: Anti-Magic Shell increases healing received by 15%.
Rank 2: Anti-Magic Shell increases healing received by 25%.
Raises a to fight by your side. You can have a maximum of one at a time. Lasts 1 min.
Talent position has changed.
Consuming a Rune has a chance to increase your Strength by 3% for 8 sec.
Rank 1: Consuming a Rune has a chance to increase your Strength by 3% for 8 sec.
Rank 2: Consuming a Rune has a chance to increase your Strength by 6% for 8 sec.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
Your chance to be critically struck is reduced by 3% and your Armor is increased by 3%.
Rank 1: Your chance to be critically struck is reduced by 3% and your Armor is increased by 3%.
Rank 2: Your chance to be critically struck is reduced by 3% and your Armor is increased by 6%.
Sacrifice your ghoul to deal (75% of Attack power) Shadow damage to all nearby enemies and heal for 25% of your maximum health. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
When you pull an enemy the damage they deal to you is reduced by 4% for 6 sec.
Rank 1: When you pull an enemy the damage they deal to you is reduced by 4% for 6 sec.
Rank 2: When you pull an enemy the damage they deal to you is reduced by 8% for 6 sec.
Damage taken from area of effect attacks reduced by 3%. When suffering a loss of control effect, this bonus is increased by an additional 6% for 6 sec.
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
Procs flags changes: NEW Take Harmful Ability, NEW Take Harmful Spell
Talent position has changed.
Increases the effectiveness of your Runeforge effects by 10%.
Rank 1: Increases the effectiveness of your Runeforge effects by 10%.
Rank 2: Increases the effectiveness of your Runeforge effects by 20%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 1020%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value (Label)
Value: 1020%
Affected Spells:
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value (Label)
Value: 1020%
Affected Spells:
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1020%
Affected Spells:
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Increases Lichborne duration by 2 sec and while active damage taken is reduced by 15%.
Talent position has changed.
Gain 5% Haste while you remain within your Death and Decay.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
Casting Anti-Magic Shell grants 2 nearby allies a Lesser Anti-Magic Shell that Absorbs up to 0 magic damage and reduces the duration of harmful Magic effects against them by 50%.
Stamina increased by 10%.
Rank 1: Stamina increased by 10%.
Rank 2: Stamina increased by 20%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Stat - %: Modifies Threat
Value: 1020
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Embrace the power of the Shadowlands, removing all root effects and increasing your movement speed by 70% for 4 sec. Taking any action cancels the effect.
While active, your movement speed cannot be reduced below 170%.
Talent position has changed.
Class Tools
Havoc
Talents
Vengeance
Talents
Specialization (1)
Effect #1 NEW Effect #11 Apply Aura: Charge Recovery Affected By Haste Regen:
Value: 0
Talents (1)
Immolation Aura has 1 additional charge and 25% chance to refund a charge when used.
You can have multiple Immolation Auras active at a time.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Charges:
Value: 1
Specialization (3)
Reduces the cooldown of Immolation Aura by 15 sec.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Cooldown Ms:
Value: -15000
Transform to demon form for 15 sec, increasing current and maximum health by 50% and Armor by 200%
NEW Effect #11 Apply Aura: Change Model:
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.25)
NEW Effect #17 Apply Aura: Charge Recovery Affected By Haste Regen:
Value: 0
Fel-Scarred (4)
Havoc:
Activating Metamorphosis greatly empowers Eye Beam Immolation Aura, and Sigil of Flame.
Demonsurge damage is increased by 10%
Vengeance:
for each time it previously triggered while your demon form is active.
Vengeance:
Activating Metamorphosis greatly empowers Fel Devastation Immolation Aura, and Sigil of Flame.
Demonsurge damage is increased by 10% for each time it previously triggered while your demon form is active.
Movement speed increased by 1% per 10 Fury.
Name changed from Pursuit of Angryness to Pursuit of Angriness
Sigil of Flame can applyapplies Student of Suffering to you, increasing Mastery by (8 * $mas)% and granting 5 Fury every 2 sec, for 8 sec.
Havoc:
When you activate Metamorphosis, the cooldowncooldowns of your Sigil of Flame is immediately reset.and Immolation Aura are immediately reset.
Aldrachi Reaver (1)
Casting an enhanced ability reduces the reaminingremaining cooldown of The Hunt by 2 sec.
Class Tools
Balance
Talents
Feral
Talents
Guardian
Talents
Restoration
Talents
PvP Talents (1)
Starsurge grants 4%2% spell critical strike chance to 8 allies within 40 yards for 18 sec, stacking up to 3 times.
Talents (1)
Summons a Treant which will immediately cast Swiftmend on your current target, healing for . The Treant will cast Nourish on that target or a nearby ally periodically, healing for . Lasts 15 sec.
StartRecoveryTime changed from 0 ms to 1500 ms
Class Tools
Devastation
Talents
Preservation
Talents
Augmentation
Talents
Talents (5)
Name changed from Doubletime to Double-time
Commune with the Emerald Dream, restoring 20% health and 2% mana every 1 sec for 5 sec. Overhealing is transferred to an injured ally within 40 yds.
Castable while stunned, disoriented, incapacitated, or silenced.
Effect #1 Effect #7 Apply Aura: Root: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0-200
Essence spells extend all your active Threads of Fate by 1 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1001
Each cast of a Bronze spell causes your next empower spell to reach maximum level in 5%10% less time, stacking up to 4 times.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 510
Abilities with a 45 second or longer cooldown grant 10%5% Intellect for 15 sec. Defensive abilities grant 10%5% Stamina for 15 sec.
Essence spells extend the duration by 1 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 145
Talents (1)
NEW
The range of your helpful magics is increased by 5 yards.
Flameshaper (3)
Preservation:
Engulf consumes 8 sec of Dream Breath from the target, detonating it and healing all nearby targets equal to 200% of the amount consumed, reduced beyond 5
Devastation:
targets.
Devastation:
Engulf consumes 8 sec of Fire Breath from the target, detonating it and damaging all nearby targets equal to 200% of the amount consumed, reduced beyond 5 targets.
Engulf your target in dragonflame, damaging them for (370% of Spell power) or healing them for (425% of Spell power). For each of your periodic effects on the target, effectiveness is increased by 50%.
Cost changed from 1.4% of base mana / 10.0% of base mana / 10.0% of base mana to 1.4% of base mana / 5.0% of base mana / 5.0% of base mana
Tail Swipe and Wing Buffet scorch enemies and blind them with ash, causing their next attack within 4 sec to miss.
Name changed from sShape of Flame to Shape of Flame
Talents (2)
Your damaging Blue spells reduce the target's movement speed by 50% for 3 sec.
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50
Procs flags changes: NEW Deal Harmful Spell, NEW Deal Harmful Periodic
Evoke a paradox for you and a friendly healer, allowing casting while moving and increasing the range of most spells by 100% for 10 sec.
Affects the nearest healer within 60 yds, if you do not have a healer targeted.
Now available to all specs
Cooldown changed from 2 min cooldown to 3 min cooldown
Talent position has changed.
Class Tools
Arcane
Talents
Fire
Talents
Frost
Talents
Talents (1)
The cast time of Arcane Blast is reduced by 10%.
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Cast Time
Value: -10%
Affected Spells:
Talents (8)
Damaging a target with Pyroblast increases the damage it receives from Ignite by 2%.1%. Stacks up to 25 times.
Casting Combustion grants Lit Fuse.
While under the effects of Combustion, consuming Hot Streak has a 30% increased chance of granting you Lit Fuse.your chance of gaining Lit Fuse while under the effects of Combustion is increased to 30%.
Fire Blast and Phoenix Flames increase your mastery by (23 * $mas)% for 65 sec. This effect stacks up to 3 times.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Attack Power for every 'School' Resistance Point: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 23
Casting Scorch on targets below 4%30% health increase the target's damage taken from you by 30%5% for 12 sec. This effect stacks up to 2 times.
Your Fireball, Pyroblast, Fire Blast, Scorch and Phoenix Flames critical strikes reduce the remaining cooldown on Combustion by 1.0 sec.
Flamestrike critical strikes reduce the remaining cooldown of Combustion by 0.2 sec for each critical strike, up to 1 sec.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5
Consuming Hot Streak has a 5% chance to grant you Lit Fuse.
Lit Fuse:
Your next Phoenix Flames turnFire Blast turns up to three strucknearby targets into a Living Bomb that explodes after 2 sec, dealing (30%60% of Spell power) Fire damage to the target and reduced damage to all other enemies within 10 yds.
Up to five enemies hit by this explosion also become a Living Bomb, but this effect cannot spread further.
The target becomes a Living Bomb, taking 4 Fire damage over 2 sec, and then exploding to deal an additional (30%60% of Spell power) Fire damage to the target and reduced damage to all other enemies within 10 yds.
Other enemies hit by this explosion also become a Living Bomb, but this effect cannot spread further.
While Combustion is active your Fireball, Pyroblast, Fire Blast, Scorch, and Phoenix Flames deal 50%60% increased damage and reduce the cooldown of Combustion by 1.25 sec.
While Combustion is active, Flamestrike deals 25%35% increased damage and reduces the cooldown of Combustion by 0.25 sec for each critical strike, up to 1.25 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #4's Value
Value: 5060
Affected Spells:
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #5's Value
Value: 2535
Affected Spells:
Talents (1)
While Icy Veins is active, gain 1% increased damage for each enemy hit by Frostbolt.damaging an enemy with Frostbolt increases spell damage by 1%.
Sunfury (1)
Fire:
Consuming Burden of Power causes your next cast of Phoenix FlamesFire Blast to call down a storm of 4 Meteorites on its target
Each Meteorite's impact reduces the cooldown of Fire Blast by 1.0 sec
Spellslinger (2)
Your Mirror Image summons one extra clone.
Mirror Image now reduces all damage taken by an additional 5%.
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #2 Dummy
Value: -5
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value (Label)
Value: 5
Affected Spells:
Arcane:
Whenever an Embedded Arcane Splinter is removed or recalled, it explodes, dealing (10% of Spell power) Arcane damage to nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets.
Frost:
Whenever an Embedded Frost Splinter is removed or recalled, it explodes, dealing (5% of Spell power) Frost damage to nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets.
Class Tools
Brewmaster
Talents
Mistweaver
Talents
Windwalker
Talents
Talents (16)
Each time you dodge or an enemy misses you, the remaining cooldown on your Brews is reduced by 0.5 sec. This effect can only occur once every 3 secEffect reduced for each recent melee attacker.
Rank 1: Each time you dodge or an enemy misses you, the remaining cooldown on your Brews is reduced by 0.5 sec. This effect can only occur once every 3 secEffect reduced for each recent melee attacker.
Rank 2: Each time you dodge or an enemy misses you, the remaining cooldown on your Brews is reduced by 1.0 sec. This effect can only occur once every 3 sec.Effect reduced for each recent melee attacker.
Procs flags changes: Take Melee Swing, Take Melee Ability, Take Ranged Attack, Take Ranged Ability, Take Harmful Ability, REMOVED Take Harmful Spell, REMOVED Take Harmful Periodic
ProcCategoryRecovery changed from 3000 ms to 0 ms
Bonedust Brew's Shadow damage or healing is increased by 20%, and when Bonedust Brew deals Shadow damage or healing, its cooldown is reduced by 0.5 sec.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
NEW
When you would be healed above maximum health, you instead convert an amount equal to 40% of your critical strike chance to a heal over time effect.
NEW
Rising Sun Kick grants a charge of Ox Stance.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy
Initial:
Mistweaver:
Windwalker:
Hurl a brew created from the bones of your enemies at the ground, coating all targets struck for 10 sec. Your abilities have a 50% chance to affect the target a second time at 40% effectiveness as Shadow damage or healing.
Mistweaver:
Hurl a brew created from the bones of your enemies at the ground, coating all targets struck for 10 sec. Your abilities have a 50% chance to affect the target a second time at 40% effectiveness as Shadow damage or healing.
Gust of Mists heals targets with your Bonedust Brew active for an additional (42% of Attack power).
Windwalker:
Hurl a brew created from the bones of your enemies at the ground, coating all targets struck for 10 sec. Your abilities have a 50% chance to affect the target a second time at 40% effectiveness as Shadow damage or healing.
Spinning Crane Kick refunds 1 Chi when striking enemies with your Bonedust Brew active.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Your abilities have a low chance to cast Bonedust Brew at your target's location.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Weapons of Order calls forth to assist you for 12 sec.
Triggering a bonus attack with Press the Advantage has a chance to call forth Niuzao, the Black Ox.
Talent position has changed.
Triggering a bonus attack from Press the Advantage or casting Weapons of Order releases a surge of chi at your target's location, dealing Nature damage split evenly between all targets over 8 sec.
Press the Advantage:
Deals Nature damage.
Weapons of Order:
Deals Nature damage and reduces the cooldown of Weapons of Order by 4 for each affected enemy, to a maximum of 20 sec.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
When you fall below 40% health, you gain an absorb for 100% of your recently Purified damage, or a minimum of 20% of your maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 15 sec.
After you successfully dodge or an enemy misses you, you gain 10% increased movement speed for 3 sec. Max 3 stacks.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
NEW
Ox Stance will now trigger when an attack is larger than 50% of your current health.
Purifying Stagger damage While Niuzao is active, Purifying Brew increases the damage of Niuzao's next Stomp, by 25% of damage purified, split between all enemies.based on Stagger level.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 250
Summons an effigy of Niuzao, the Black Ox for 25 sec. Niuzao attacks your primary target, and frequently Stomps, damaging all nearby enemies25%0% of Stagger damage you have recently purified / .]
While active, 25% of damage delayed by Stagger is instead Staggered by Niuzao.
NEW
You have a 10% chance to not reset your Elusive Brawler stacks after a successful dodge.
NEW
Casting Purifying Brew grants a charge of Ox Stance, increased based on Stagger level. When you take damage that is greater than 60% of your current health, a charge is consumed to increase the amount you Stagger.
NEW
Rising Sun Kick grants a stack of Elusive Brawler.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy
Specialization (1)
Effect #8 REMOVED Effect #17 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #20 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -10%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #17 Apply Aura: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #20 Apply Aura: Modifies Time Between Ticks
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #17 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #20 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -10%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #17 Apply Aura: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #20 Apply Aura: Modifies Time Between Ticks
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
Talents (6)
Your Combo Strikes grant a stacking 1% chance for your next Fists of Fury to grant 5% hastecritical strike and invoke Xuen, The White Tiger for 810 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5
(Pvp Multiplier: 01)
Whenever you deal damage to a target with Fists of Fury, you gain a stack of Chi Energy up to a maximum of 30 stacks.
Using Spinning Crane Kick will cause the energy to detonate in a Chi Explosion, dealing (65%85% of Attack power) Nature damage to all enemies within 8 yards. The damage is increased by 5% for each stack of Chi Energy.
NEW
Tiger Palm's chance to activate Blackout Kick! is increased by 15% and consuming Teachings of the Monastery grants you 1.0% haste for 5 sec equal to the amount of stacks consumed.
Rising Sun Kick damage increased by 10% and critical strike damage increased by 10%.
Rank 1: Rising Sun Kick damage increased by 6%10% and critical strike damage increased by 8%12%.
Tiger Palm also applies an effect which increases your critical strike chance by 15% for 6 sec on the target. This effect cannot be applied more than once every 30 sec per target.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Split into 3 elemental spirits for 15 sec, each spirit dealing 42% of normal damage and healing.
You directly control the Storm spirit, while Earth and Fire spirits mimic your attacks on nearby enemies.
While active, casting Storm, Earth, and Fire again will cause the spirits to fixate on your target.
NEW Effect #7 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: -58%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #8 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: -58%
Affected Spells:
Talents (3)
You and the target charge each other, meeting halfway then rooting all targets within 6 yards for 4 sec.
Now available to all specs
Talent position has changed.
Increases all damage dealt by 2%.
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Brewmaster (Brewmaster Monk)
Your attacks have a chance to resonate, dealing (15% of Attack power) Nature damage to enemies within 8 yds.
Windwalker, Mistweaver
Your attacks have a chance to resonate, dealing (15% of Attack power) Nature damage to enemies within 8 yds.Your attacks have a chance to resonate, dealing (15% of Attack power) Nature damage to enemies within 8 yds.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Class Tools
Holy
Talents
Protection
Talents
Retribution
Talents
Talents (1)
Mastery: Lightbringer now increases your healing based on the target's proximity to either you or your Beacon of Light, whichever is closer.
Class Tools
Discipline
Talents
Holy
Talents
Shadow
Talents
Talents (2)
Increases the damage of Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death by 10%.
Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death consume 3 sec of Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked, instantly dealing that damage.
Rank 1: Increases the damage of Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death by 10%.15%.
Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death consume 3 sec of Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked, instantly dealing that damage.
Rank 2: Increases the damage of Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death by 20%.30%.
Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death consume 6 sec of Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked, instantly dealing that damage.
Casting enters you into a shadowy pact, transforming Halo, Divine Star, and Penance into Shadow spells and increasing the damage and healing of your Shadow spells by % while active.
Talents (1)
Channel a torrent of void energy into the target, dealing (483.861% of Spell power) Shadow damage over 3 sec.
Generates 24 Insanity over the duration.
Effect #3 REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Aura Time Rate By Spell Label:
Value: -100
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Aura Time Rate By Spell Label:
Value: -100
Voidweaver (5)
Discipline:
Each time Penance damages or heals Entropic Rift is empowered, increasing its damage and size by 20%.10%.
After Entropic Rift ends, it collapses dealing (500%and pulls enemies within 15 yds, dealing (550% of Spell power) Shadow damage split between all nearby enemies.amongst them.
Shadow:
Each time you cast Devouring Plague Entropic Rift is empowered, increasing its damage and size by 20%.
After Entropic Rift ends, it collapses dealing (500%and pulls enemies within 15 yds, dealing (550% of Spell power) Shadow damage split between all nearby enemies.amongst them.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10
Shadow Word: Death has a high chance to summon a Shadowfiend for 5 sec. Chance is increased against lower health targets.
ProcCategoryRecovery changed from 1000 ms to 500 ms
Discipline:
Mind Blast tears open an Entropic Rift that follows the enemy for 10 sec. Enemies caught in its path suffer (100%80% of Spell power) Shadow damage every 1 sec while within its reach.
Shadow:
Void Torrent tears open an Entropic Rift that follows the enemy for 10 sec. Enemies caught in its path suffer (100%80% of Spell power) Shadow damage every 1 sec while within its reach.
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20%
Affected Spells:
Shadow:
Entropic Rift upgrades Mind Blast into Void Blast while it is active.
Void Blast:
Sends a blast of cosmic void energy at the enemy, causing (228% of Spell power) Shadow damage.
Generates 8 Insanity.damage.
Discipline:
Entropic Rift upgrades Smite into Void Blast while it is active.
Void Blast:
Sends a blast of cosmic void energy at the enemy, causing (228% of Spell power) Shadow damage.Shadow: Generates 8 Insanity.]
Talents (1)
Shadow:
Creates a ring of Shadow energy around you that quickly expands to a 30 yd radius, healing allies for (161% of Spell power) and dealing Shadow damage to enemies. Healing reduced beyond 6 targets.
Generates 0.3 Insanity.10 Insanity.
Class Tools
Assassination
Talents
Outlaw
Talents
Subtlety
Talents
Specialization (1)
Finishing move that drives your poisoned blades in deep, dealing instant Nature damage and increasing your poison application chance by 30%. Damage and duration increased per combo point.
1 point : damage, 1 sec
2 points: damage, 2 sec
3 points: damage, 3 sec
4 points: damage, 4 sec
5 points: damage, 5 sec damage, 6 sec]
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Chance
Value: 0
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0%
Affected Spells:
Talents (6)
Garrote deals 50% increased damage and has no cooldown when used from Stealth and for 36 sec after breaking Stealth.
Garrote and Rupture apply to 2 additional nearby enemy when used from Stealth and for 106 sec after breaking Stealth.
Release a lethal poison from your weapons and inject it into your target, dealing (119% of Attack power) Nature damage instantly and an additional (131.617%140% of Attack power) Nature damage over 14 sec.
Each time you apply a Lethal Poison to a target affected by Kingsbane, Kingsbane damage increases by 20%,
up to 1000%.
Awards 1 combo point.points.
Effect #1 Effect #4 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.1880250.2)
NEW
Envenom deals 10% increased damage while your Envenom buff is active.
Embed a bone spike in the target, dealing (158.4%120% of Attack power) Physical damage and (13.2%12% of Attack power) Bleed damage every 3 sec until they die or leave combat.
Refunds a charge when target dies.
Awards 1 combo point plus 1 additional per active bone spike.
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.5841.2)
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
StartRecoveryTime changed from 1000 ms to 0 ms
NEW
Prepare a Serrated Bone Spike every 30 sec, stacking up to 3. Rupture spends a stack to embed a bone spike in its target.
wSerrated Bone Spike:
Deals (120% of Attack power) Physical damage and (12% of Attack power) Bleed damage every 3 sec until the target dies or leaves combat.
Refunds a stack when the target dies.
Awards 1 combo point plus 1 additional per active bone spike.
Specialization (1)
Your main-hand attacks have a 30% chance to trigger an attack with your off-hand that deals (0.1% of Attack power) Physical damage.
Effect #2 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Spell Power
Value: 0 (SP mod: 1.451.8)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Spell Power
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.0290.036)
Affected Spells:
Talents (10)
Between the Eyes has a 5% chance per combo point spent to grant 54 combo points.
Talent position has changed.
REMOVED
Increases the range of your melee attacks by 3 yds.
Increases your Energy regeneration rate by 60%50%, your maximum Energy by 50, and your attack speed by 20% for 20 sec.
Effect #3 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Power Regen %: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 6050
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Global Cooldown
Value: -2000
Affected Spells:
(and 13 more.)
NEW Effect #6 Apply Aura: Periodic Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
Charge to your target with your blades out, dealing Physical damage to the target and (60% of Attack power)% to all other nearby enemies.
While Blade Flurry is active, damage to non-primary targets is increased by 100%.
Generates 25 Energy over 5 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Ambush, Sinister Strike, and Dispatch have a 8%10% chance to grant you a Roll the Bones combat enhancement buff you do not already have for 5 sec.
Duration and chance doubled while Stealthed.8 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 810
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 58
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1000
Between the Eyes has no cooldown and also Dispatches the target for 75%50% of normal damage when used from Stealth.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 7550
Strikes an enemy, dealing (160% of Attack power) Physical damage and causing the target to take 15% increased damage from your abilities for 12 sec.
Awards 1 combo point.
Talent position has changed.
Finishing move that teleports to an enemy within 10 yds, striking with both weapons for Physical damage. Number of strikes increased per combo point.
100% of damage taken during effect is delayed, instead taken over 8 sec.
1 point : over 0.40 sec
2 points: over 0.80 sec
3 points: over 1.20 sec
4 points: over 1.60 sec
5 points: over 2.00 sec
over 2.40 sec]
over 2.80 sec]
Talent position has changed.
Versatility increased by 4%3%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Versatility %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 43
Talent position has changed.
Slice and Dice does not lose duration during Blade Flurry.
Blade Flurry does not lose duration during Adrenaline Rush.
Adrenaline Rush does not lose duration while Stealthed.
Stealth abilities can be used for an additional 3 sec after Stealth breaks.Blade Flurry does not lose duration during Adrenaline Rush.
Adrenaline Rush does not lose duration while Stealthed.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Overrides Actionbar Spell:
Value: 115191
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Buff Duration (Label)
Value: 3000
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 115191
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3000
Specialization (2)
Allows use of all Stealth abilities and grants all the combat benefits of Stealth for 6 sec. Effect not broken from taking damage or attacking.
Now a Subtlety spell
Charges changed from None to 1 Charges
Category changed from Uncategorized to Specialization
Category changed from Specialization to Uncategorized
Talents (8)
Shadow Dance has 1 additional charge.
Name changed from Shadow Dance to Double Dance
Now a Subtlety spell
Talent position has changed.
Shadow Dance has 2 sec increased duration.
Talent position has changed.
Vanish reduces the remaining cooldown of your other Rogue abilities by 15.010.0 sec.
Rank 1: Vanish reduces the remaining cooldown of your other Rogue abilities by 15.0 sec.
Rank 2: Vanish reduces the remaining cooldown of your other Rogue abilities by 30.0 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1510
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.50.75)
Gain 25 Energy over 3 sec when you enter Stealth or activate Shadow Dance.
Talent position has changed.
After entering Stealth, your next Shadowstrike grants up to 10 sec of Slice and Dice, and generates 2 additional combo points if Slice and Dice is active.combo point generating ability generates full combo points.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 107
REMOVED Effect #2 Dummy
Value: 2
Infect the target's blood, dealing (375.84% of Attack power) Nature damage over 10 sec and gaining 1 use of any Stealth ability. If the target survives its full duration, they suffer an additional (148.92% of Attack power) damage and you gain 1 additional use of any Stealth ability for 10 sec.
Cooldown reduced by 30 sec if Sepsis does not last its full duration.
Awards 1 combo point.
Specializations changed from Assassination/Outlaw/Subtlety to Subtlety
Talent position has changed.
Abilities cost 10%5% less Energy while Stealth or Shadow Dance is active.
Talent position has changed.
Activating Shadow Dance generates 4 combo points.
Talent position has changed.
Trickster (1)
Feint now grants 2 combo point and quickly slashes with an Unseen Blade dealing (70%80% of Attack power) damage to nearby enemies. Targets struck are Fazed for 5 sec.
Fazed enemies take 5% more damage from you and cannot parry your attacks.
Spells (2)
Conceals you in the shadows until cancelled, allowing you to stalk enemies without being seen. 10%5% less while stealthed]
Effect #4 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy:
Value: 0
REMOVED Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Leech %:
Value: 0
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Leech %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
Allows you to vanish from sight, entering stealth while in combat. For the first 3 sec after vanishing, damage and harmful effects received will not break stealth. Also breaks movement impairing effects.
Specialization (1)
Outlaw:
Subtlety:
Dispatch extends the duration of Slice and Dice by up to 3 sec per combo point spent.
Subtlety:
Eviscerate extends the duration of Slice and Dice by up to 3 sec per combo point spent.
Specializations changed from Assassination to Assassination/Outlaw/Subtlety
Category changed from Talents to Specialization
Talents (8)
NEW
Auto-attacks increase auto-attack damage and movement speed by 1.0% for 3 sec, stacking up to 10%.
While Stealth is active, your abilities deal 5% more damage.Rank 1: While Stealth is active, your abilities deal 5% more damage.
Rank 2: While Stealth is active, your abilities deal 10% more damage.
Slice and Dice heals you for up to 1% of your maximum health per 2 sec.
Talent position has changed.
NEW
Leech increased by 3% while Stealthed.
While Stealth or Shadow Dance is active, you move 20% faster.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value (Label)
Value: 20
Affected Spells:
Your abilities requiring Stealth can still be usedAbilities and combat benefits requiring Stealth remain active for 3 sec after Stealth breaks.
Rank 1: Abilities and combat benefits requiring Stealth remain active for 3 sec after Stealth breaks.
Rank 2: Abilities and combat benefits requiring Stealth remain active for 6 sec after Stealth breaks.
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 1 to 2
Energy cost of finishing moves reduced by 10%6%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Power Cost
Value: -10-6%
Affected Spells:
Vanish has 1 additional charge.
Now available to all specs
Talent position has changed.
Class Tools
Elemental
Talents
Enhancement
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Talents (1)
Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake] make your target a Lightning Rod for 8 sec. Lightning Rods take 20% of all damage you deal with Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning.
Talents (6)
Elemental (Elemental Shaman)
Harnesses the raw power of the elements, dealing (175% of Spell power) Elemental damage and increasing your Critical Strike or Haste by 8% or Mastery by (8 * 1.875)% for 10 sec.
Enhancement
Harnesses the raw power of the elements, dealing (175% of Spell power) Elemental damage and increasing your Critical Strike or Haste by 3% or Mastery by (3 * 1.875)% for 10 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Lunge at your enemy as a ghostly wolf, biting them to deal (9% of Attack power) Physical damage.
Talent position has changed.
Stormbringer now also causes your next Stormstrike to deal 25% additional damage as Nature damage.
Talent position has changed.
Shatters a line of earth in front of you with your main hand weapon, causing (184% of Attack power) Flamestrike damage and Incapacitating any enemy hit for 2 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Stormstrike, Ice Strike, and Lava Lash have a 100% chance to discharge electricity at your target, dealing (35% of Attack power) Nature damage.
Talent position has changed.
Summons a totem at your feet for 2 min. Party members within yds have a 20% chance when they auto-attack to swing an extra time.
Talent position has changed.
Talents (1)
Restorative waters wash over a friendly target, healing them for (221% of Spell power) and an additional (132% of Spell power) over 18 sec.
Effect #2 Effect #1 Heal
Value: 0 (SP mod: 2.21)
(Pvp Multiplier: 11.1)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Periodic Heal: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.22)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.11.21)
Stormbringer (13)
NEW
When Tempest strikes more than one target, your next 3 Chain Lightning spells are instant cast and deal 75% increased damage.
NEW
Elemental:
Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning have a chance to strike your target for (50% of Spell power) Nature damage. Every 3 times this occurs, your next Lightning Bolt is replaced by Tempest.
Enhancement:
Stormstrike, Lightning Bolt, and Chain Lightning have a chance to strike your target for (50% of Spell power) Nature damage. Every 3 times this occurs, your next Lightning Bolt is replaced by Tempest.
NEW
Enhancement:
Gain the effects of the Lightning Rod talent:
Lightning Rod
make your target a Lightning Rod for 8 sec. Lightning Rods take 20% of all damage you deal with Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning.
THIS IS NYI
Elemental:
Lightning Rod targets now also take 20% of the damage that Tempest deals, and Tempest also the applies Lightning Rod effect.
THIS IS NYI
Targets struck by your Tempest deal 60000%10% less damage to you for until canceled.6 sec.
Name changed from Tempest to Nature's Protection
Now a Elemental/Enhancement spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Elemental:
Gain one stack of Stormkeeper every 60 sec
Restoration, Initial:
Tempest summons a Nature Feral Spirit for until canceled50 sec
Restoration, Initial:
Effect #3 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 6000050
(Pvp Multiplier: 12)
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Periodic Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1
Name changed from Tempest to Rolling Thunder
Now a Elemental/Enhancement spell
Procs flags changes: REMOVED Deal Melee Ability, Deal Harmful Ability, Deal Harmful Spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Your Nature damage critical strikes reduce the target's movement speed by 50% for 3 sec.
Name changed from Tempest to Shocking Grasp
Now a Elemental/Enhancement spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
NEW
Enhancement:
When Tempest only strikes a single target, gain 3 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon
Elemental:
When Tempest only strikes a single target, gain 30 Maelstrom
NEW
Elemental:
Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning Elemental Overloads have a 50% chance to cause an additional Elemental Overload.
Enhancement:
Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning have a 35% chance to refund 3 Maelstrom Weapon stacks.
After using Tempest, your next Chain Heal, or Healing Surge will be instant cast and consume no Mana.
Name changed from Tempest to Surging Currents
Now a Elemental/Enhancement spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Restoration, Initial:
Every 25 Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent replaces your next Lightning Bolt with Tempest.
Tempest causes (180% of Spell power) Nature damage to the target and other enemies near your target. Damage is reduced beyond 6 targets.
Enhancement:
Every 25
Enhancement:
Every 40 Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent replaces your next Lightning Bolt with Tempest.
Tempest causes Tempest
Tempest0.2% of base mana40 yd range2 sec cast
Requires ShamanDeal (180% of Spell power) Nature damage to the target and other enemies near your target. Damage is reduced beyond 6 targets.
Elemental:
Every 250your target, and Nature damage to other enemy targets within 8 yds of your target.
Elemental:
Every 400 Maelstrom spent replaces your next Lightning Bolt with Tempest.
Tempest causes Tempest
Tempest0.2% of base mana40 yd range2 sec cast
Requires ShamanDeal (180% of Spell power) Nature damage to the target and other enemies near your target. Damage is reduced beyond 6 targets.your target, and Nature damage to other enemy targets within 8 yds of your target.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 250400
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2540
Now a Elemental/Enhancement spell
Procs flags changes: NEW Deal Harmful Ability, NEW Deal Harmful Spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Increases the critical strike chance of your Nature damage spells by 10% and the critical strike damage of your Nature spells by 5%.
Now a Elemental/Enhancement spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Restoration, Initial:
Spending Maelstrom Weapon stacks grants you 60000% haste for until canceled, stacking. Gaining a new stack does not refresh the duration.
Enhancement:
Enhancement:
Spending Maelstrom Weapon stacks grants you 60000% haste for until canceled3% haste for 15 sec, stacking. Gaining a new stack does not refresh the duration.
Elemental:
Spending Maelstrom grants you 60000% haste for until canceled3% haste for 15 sec, stacking. Gaining a new stack does not refresh the duration.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 60000
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 60000
Name changed from Tempest to Unlimited Power
Now a Elemental/Enhancement spell
Procs flags changes: NEW Deal Harmful Ability, NEW Deal Harmful Spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
NEW
Crash Lightning, Chain Lightning, and Earthquake damage increased by 15%.
Class Tools
Affliction
Talents
Demonology
Talents
Destruction
Talents
Talents (1)
Grants access to the following abilities:
Demonbolt
Send the fiery soul of a fallen demon at the enemy, causing (131.68% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage.
Demonic Core
When your Wild Imps expend all of their energy or are imploded, you have a 10% chance to absorb their life essence, granting you a stack of Demonic Core.
When your summoned Dreadstalkers fade away, you have a 100%35% chance to absorb their life essence, granting you a stack of Demonic Core.
Demonic Core reduces the cast time of Demonbolt by 100%. Maximum 4 stacks.
Talents (15)
When Chaos Bolt or Rain of Fire consumes a charge of Ritual of Ruin, you summon a Blasphemy for 8 sec.
Blasphemy
Summons a Blasphemy from the Twisting Nether, impacting for (60% of Spell power) Fire damage and stunning all enemies in the area for 2 sec.
The Blasphemy will serve you for 8 sec, dealing damage to all nearby enemies every 2 sec and generating 1 Soul Shard Fragment every 0.5 sec.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Conflagrate reduces the cast time of your next Incinerate, Chaos Bolt, or Soul Fire by 30%. Maximum charges.
Talent position has changed.
Unleashes a devastating blast of chaos, dealing a critical strike for Chaos damage. Damage is further increased by your critical strike chance.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Chaos Bolt, Rain of Fire, and Shadowburn always gainsgain 70% of the maximum benefit from your Mastery: Chaotic Energies.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 070
Chaos Bolt damage increased by 8%. Rain of Fire damage increased by 5%. Shadowburn damage increased by 5%.Rank 1: Chaos Bolt damage increased by 8%. Rain of Fire damage increased by 5%. Shadowburn damage increased by 5%.
Rank 2: Chaos Bolt damage increased by 15%. Rain of Fire damage increased by 10%. Shadowburn damage increased by 10%.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Triggers an explosion on the target, dealing (128.562% of Spell power) Fire damage.
Generates 5 Soul Shard Fragments.
Talent position has changed.
Hurl bolts of decimating magic at your target, dealing 34.5%367.36% of Spell power)] Shadow damage and increasing the damage of your next 3 Demonology: Demonbolts /
Affliction, Destruction
by 40%.
Decimatingby 40%.
Decimating Bolt's damage, and the bonus to Destruction: Incinerate / Demonology: Demonbolt /
Affliction, Demonology
both increase as your target's health decreases.
Now a Destruction spell
Category changed from Uncategorized to Talents
Your Incinerate and Conflagrate casts on targets that have 50%35% or less health reduce the cooldown of Soulfire by 5 sec and reduce its cast time by 40% for 10 sec.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5035
NEW
Increases the critical strike chance of your Destruction spells by 5%.
NEW
Increases the damage done by your Fire spells by 2% and reduces the cast time of your Incinerate spell by 10%.
Rank 1: Increases the damage done by your Fire spells by 2% and reduces the cast time of your Incinerate spell by 10%.
Rank 2: Increases the damage done by your Fire spells by 4% and reduces the cast time of your Incinerate spell by 10%.
Conflagrate gains an additional charge.
Talent position has changed.
Rain of Fire damage is increased by 20% and has a 20% chance to generate a Soul Shard Fragment.its Soul Shard cost is reduced by 1.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Power Cost
Value: -10
Affected Spells:
Calls down a rain of hellfire, dealing Fire damage over 8 sec to enemies in the area.20%10% chance to generate a Soul Shard Fragment]
Conflagrate increases your Immolate, Incinerate, and Conflagrate damage to the target by 25% for 8 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the damage of Conflagrate, Shadowburn, and Soulfire by 10% critical strike damage of your Destruction spells by 5%.
Rank 1: Increases the damage of Conflagrate, Shadowburn, and Soulfire by 10%critical strike damage of your Destruction spells by 5%.
Rank 2: Increases the damage of Conflagrate, Shadowburn, and Soulfire by 20%.critical strike damage of your Destruction spells by 10%.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 5%
Affected Spells:
(and 77 more.)
Talent position has changed.
Hellcaller (1)
Destruction:
Blackened Soul damage increased by 30%. Casting Wither directly or refreshing Wither with less than 4 sec remaining causes Wither to gain 3 stacks.
Affliction:
When Blackened Soul deals damage, you have a chance to gain Ritual of Ruin
Affliction:
Blackened Soul damage increased by 30%. Casting Wither directly or refreshing Wither with less than 4 sec remaining causes Wither to gain 3 stacks.When Blackened Soul deals damage, you have a chance to gain Tormented Crescendo
Talents (2)
Sacrifices your demon pet for power, gaining its command demon ability, and causing your spells to sometimes also deal (37.1875% of Spell power) additional Shadow damage.
Lasts until canceled or until you summon a demon pet.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the damage dealt by your spells and your demon by 3%.
Specializations changed from Affliction to Affliction/Destruction
Talent position has changed.
Covenant Abilities (1)
Affliction, Initial:
Hurl bolts of decimating magic at your target, dealing 34.5%367.36% of Spell power)] Shadow damage and increasing the damage of your next 3 by 40%.
Decimating Bolt's damage, and the bonus to both increase as your target's health decreases.
Demonology:
Hurl bolts of decimating magic at your target, dealing 34.5%367.36% of Spell power)] Shadow damage and increasing the damage of your next 3 Demonbolts by 40%.by 40%.
Decimating Bolt's damage, and the bonus to Demonbolt both increase as your target's health decreases.
Destruction:
Hurl bolts of decimating magic at your target, dealing 34.5%367.36% of Spell power)] Shadow damage and increasing the damage of your next 3 Incinerates by 40%.
Decimating Bolt's damage, and the bonus to Incinerate both increase as your target's health decreases.
Class Tools
Arms
Talents
Fury
Talents
Protection
Talents
Talents (3)
Raging Blow increases the critical strike chance of your next Bloodthirst by 15% until it critically strikes, stacking up to 5 times.
Mastery increased by 1% and if you are Enraged, Bloodthirst extends your Enrage by 0.5 sec.
Rank 1: Mastery increased by 1% and if you are Enraged, Bloodthirst extends your Enrage by 0.5 sec.
Rank 2: Mastery increased by 2% and if you are Enraged, Bloodthirst extends your Enrage by 1.0 sec.
Procs flags changes: REMOVED Deal Melee Ability
While dual-wielding a pair of one-handed weapons, your damage done is increased by 5%, your auto-attack damage with one-handed weapons is incrasedincreased by 30%, your movement speed is increased by 5%, and your auto-attack critical strikes have a 50% chance to Enrage you.
Specialization (1)
Effect #5 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 05%
Affected Spells:
(and 89 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 05%
Affected Spells:
(and 89 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 05%
Affected Spells:
(and 89 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 05%
Affected Spells:
(and 89 more.)
Effect #25 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 511
Talents (4)
Shield Charge critical strike chance and critical strike damage increased by 20%, and Shield Charge increases your auto-attack damage and speed by 20%10% for 20 sec.
Your auto attacks deal an additional (26.962%35% of Attack power) Physical damage and have a 20% chance to reset the remaining cooldown on Shield Slam.
Taunts all enemies within 14 yds to attack you for 6 sec, interrupts all spellcasting within 14 yds and prevents any spell in that school from being cast for 6 sec.
Cooldown changed from 1.5 min cooldown to 1.3 min cooldown
Increases Stamina and Armor by 5%10% and your Haste by 1%2%.
Effect #3 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Stat - %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 510
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Decrease Attack Speed %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 12
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Resistance %: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 510
Talents (2)
Fury:
Bloodthirst deals an additional 10% damage and has a 5.0% increased critical strike chance.
Blasts all enemies within 8 yards for (49.0644%49.1% of Attack power) Physical damage and reduces their movement speed by 20% for 10 sec. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.4906440.491)
The War Within Alpha
Alpha Development Notes
Content Updates
Class & Spell Changes
DK Dev Notes
Feral Dev Notes
Destro Warlock Dev Notes
Models
1
Comment by
Saruya
on 2024-05-09T16:02:30-05:00
Those Hunter changes are looking amazing!
1
Previous Post
Next Post