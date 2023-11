WARNING: Patch 10.2 Guardians of the Dream spoilers ahead!

Jaina and Thrall

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: Well, old friend, it felt good to share a cause and fight side by side once more.

Thrall says: Yes, it did. Like on Mount Hyjal all those years ago.

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: But thank the Light, this world tree did not fall.

Thrall says: Jaina... When Amirdrassil took root on Azeroth, for a moment it was as if... like there was...

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: A voice? I heard it, too.

Thrall says: Good. I didn't imagine it.

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: So beautiful. Like a song. It seemed to be calling out to me.

Thrall says: Could it be the voice of the World Tree?

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: I don't think so, It sounded far more ancient. I'm not sure how I know that. It's just a feeling.

Thrall says: If we both heard it... felt it... maybe others did, too.

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: Perhaps. But let's leave that investigation for another day. Tonight, we celebrate our victory.

Thrall says: All of us. Together.

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: Together.

Khadgar

Archmage Khadgar says: Hello, champion. I trust you are enjoying this well-deserved moment of celebration.

Archmage Khadgar says: It was heartening to see members of the Alliance and Horde fighting side by side for a shared cause.

Archmage Khadgar says: After the dark days of the Fourth War, I feared it would never happen again.

Archmage Khadgar says: Yet even as we relish the victory over Fyrakk and welcome the birth of a new World Tree, members of the Kirin Tor have brought me troubling reports.

Archmage Khadgar says: Something is moving in the shadows. An ancient enemy stirs, incited by some 'Harbinger" with whom Iridikron has dark dealings.

Archmage Khadgar says: How these forces are connected and what they're after, I cannot say. But I've spoken with an old friend who's going to investigate.

Archmage Khadgar says: If what I suspect is truly coming to pass, Azeroth will soon need you to defend her once again.

Archmage Khadgar says: Enough of my rumination. Please, return to the gathering... and let Kalecgos know he doesn't need to worry about me!

Delaryn Summermoon

My heart may be cold, but the sight of Amirdrassil... for a moment, I felt warm.

I only wish Ferryn were here to see this.

Delaryn Summermoon says: Ferryn?

Delaryn smiles wistfully, a single tear trailing down her pallid cheek.

Tyrande and Alexstrasza

Tyrande Whisperwind says: Do you ever think back to the time before the Sundering, Alexstrasza? When the world was whole.

Alexstrasza says: I remember a time, like now, when night elves and dragons lived and fought side by side.

Tyrande Whisperwind says: But we faltered from within. The world itself was rent asunder.

Alexstrasza says: And yet we endured.

Tyrande Whisperwind says: Through thousands of years and unspeakable tragedies.

Tyrande Whisperwind says: The Well Of Eternity, the Legion at Nordrassil...

Alexstrasza says: Deathwing.

Tyrande Whisperwind says: Yet this precious tree, Amirdrassil, has brought us together.

Tyrande Whisperwind says: And when I look upon the faces of those who have risen to its aid, both old and new...

Tyrande Whisperwind says: I see something returning that we had lost.

Alexstrasza says: Yes. Hope.

Tyrande Whisperwind says: Unity.

Tyrande Whisperwind says: Though there is much work to be done...

Tyrande Whisperwind says: I know we have the strength to face anything.

Tyrande Whisperwind says: If we face it together

Jaina and Kalecgos

Kalecgos says: Jaina!

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: Kalec! I'm sorry I haven't reached out sooner.

Kalecgos says: Not to worry. You've been more than a little busy.

Kalecgos says: Reuniting your family and serving Kul Tiras as Lord Admiral.

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: What about you? You have your Aspectral powers again!

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: And you brought the blues home, Kalec. I know how much that meant to you.

Kalecgos says: I think... we both needed to make a journey.

Kalecgos says: Just not together.

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: And that's all right.

Kalecgos says: It is. Do you have some time? I'd like you to meet some friends of mine.

Kalecgos says: But I must warn you, they'll probably insist that you try their soup. And they like to use... eel guts.

Lady Jaina Proudmoore says: I'm Kul Tiran, remember? I grew up on eel liver soup. It sounds wonderful!

Watcher Koranos & Tyr

Tyr created myself and my brethren to watch over these Isles. It was my duty to reactivate the Beacon of Tyrhold.

When the opportunity to reawaken Tyr arose, I thought it my duty as well.

Yet... I do not like to see him this way. Uncertain. Searching.

Perhaps I am a watcher no longer. Perhaps now, I may serve as guide..

Tyr says: The world I have returned to bears little resemblance to the one I left, Koranos.

Tyr says: Empires have risen and fallen. The Old Gods are no more. The Dragon Isles have slumbered and awakened.

Tyr says: Old friends have died, some of them ignobly. And the ones who remain do not seem to have need of me.

Tyr says: Even the Aspects regained their powers without my aid... or the titans' intervention.

Watcher Koranos says: Our circumstances are similar, Keeper Tyr. We were made to serve. I too have fulfilled my purpose.

Watcher Koranos says: But this new world is vast and wondrous. Perhaps it will be enough for us to just observe and help safeguard it?

Tyr says: Hmm. I have much to ponder.