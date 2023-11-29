Scarlet Zealot's Trappings - Robe, Cloak, and Shield Models Coming to the Trading Post in December

All my toons that are members of the Alliance-allied Scarlet Renegades will absolutely love this!
ugh time to stay of twitter for a week since itll be constant dumb opinions L takes and crying about non existent $%^&, other than that love this more lore based faction items please
That shield is fabulous, also why we don’t get any 2handed weapons too for the rest of us warriors, paladins and dk?
That robe will make an excellent red and black karate gi for my monk ...
Kind of disappointed how much details are just 2D textures on trading post transmogs
550 tendies for a cloak and robe. OUCH! I thought they were including the shield too for that price. That's more than the class "sets" on the trading post.Edit: Looks like I misread one of the posts regarding the trappings. It does appear to be for the cloak, the robe, and the shield. I still think it's pricey, but not as ridiculous as it would have been for just the robe and cloak.