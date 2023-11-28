Bel'ameth Preview in Patch 10.2.5 - The New Night Elf Capital

New place who dis
Can't wait for all the boneheads on twitter to be upset about this :)
I really really hope we get a portal in the druid Dreamwalk!This is gorgeous I cannot wait to explore it!
"portal to Darkshore"Why not just have the city in Darkshore then? Why is it on the Dragon Isles? Who asked for this?
As much as I was disappointed that the seed wasn't used to grow Amirdrassil out of Teldrassil's husk, I gotta say those look pretty!
Finally a new Night Elf Capital for the Forsaken to burn down!
Is this all just gonna be at the base of the tree still or is it gonna move to the top like Teldrassil? Because I miss that "top of the world tree" feel.
Sliding my hopium card to the terrace of the moon being the home for priests AND paladins
OMG I'm so hyped!
Druid classhall + some circles on the ground from ardenweald.
I wonder if this is the beginnings of a new Night Elf starting zone, which would hopefully be in addition to the current one.
Sir that's a village.
This capital will be alliance only, like all the other race capitals... right?
even tho its WIP, it doesn't look night-elfish... the purple mystical glow and landscape just looks like another dragon isle zone.I wonder if they going to change the wood houses into stone ones in the future or even better a palace so tyrande can sit an moan there.I also wonder why they didn't choose mount ashenvale or hyal etc or felwood. but yeah just like Darnassus... its just a starting zone nobody cares about.