Patch 10.2.5 PTR Development Notes - Revival Catalyst, Class Visual Abilities

Hello everyone! Here are the changes that you can find in this week’s Seeds of Renewal PTR update:BEL’AMETH
CLASSES
- The night elves are hard at work constructing their new home, Bel’ameth, but like all great things that take time to perfect, it’s currently a work in progress.
EVOKER
- All remaining class talents that were previously Shadowlands Covenant Abilities have had their spell visuals updated to match their class visual kit.
Developers’ note: Based on your feedback for wanting the option to keep the Shadowlands spell visuals, we’ll be adding a way to revert these talents back to their Shadowlands visuals in a future update.
ITEMS
- Source of Magic now lasts 1 hour (was 30 minutes).
USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY
- REVIVAL CATALYST
Renascent Dream charges are now granted weekly (was every other week).
- The skull icons on the instance difficulty banner (near the minimap) have been updated with new art.