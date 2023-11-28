New Sylvanas Quiver Datamined in Patch 10.2.5 - Sylvanas Returns?

God. Pls no.
OH PLEASE GOD NO.
Oh god no, please let her stay in the Maw so we can forget about some sweaty devs waifu dream.
Another bow incoming maybe? Interesting though, I'm sure people will find a way to be mad.
I think right now it's too early for her return. But almost sure she'll be back for Midnight.
There was also that Sylvanas set datamined a while ago... hmm.
I hope so, mostly because it'll make losers on here mad.
danuser back at it lmao
PLEASE NO!
Seethe Sylvanas haters. Seethe. Let the anger flow.
it's probably part of the sylvanas mog set which I wouldn't be surprised if was on the post
Oh hell yes, let the tears flow.
She should only become relevant by midnight expansion, for whatever events may transpire regarding Quel Thalas
Really hope not. She's such a devise character that it's time to move on from her story and leave her behind in Shadowlands. WoW needs to find new characters and develop them, not revive characters who were written into a corner then written out of the game.
I really hope not.
Ya know what? I hope this is completely unrelated and that she doesn't come back at all in Midnight. /lul
If it's a quiver it's probably just transmog. And all y'all yelling "Oh NO", please... we've been dealing with whiney Tyrande for over a decade, she can go to the Maw and never return for all I care.
Doubt that Sylvanas will return, after she'll recover the last remaining soul from Hell she'll probably get mercy killed by Tyrande and left for the Arbiter to sort her out afterwards. After all, she did cause tons of souls not only to be condemned to Hell, but also to be erased from existence, and so she'll be lucky if she isn't erased from existence afterwards but given a chance at an afterlife. Which kinda bugs me since I liked her in W3 but ever since her undeath she slowly started to become evil, up until first half of SL where she was at a moustache-twirling-villain point.And the quiver is probably gonna be a quest or trading post transmog that takes the back slot and doesn't actually let us wear the quiver with cloak because that is as a rule restricted to only be used by NPCs and legion marksmanship artifact, players don't get to use quivers with cloaks otherwise.
Looks to be the same quiver from the ensemble posted 9/7/23 by Anshlun