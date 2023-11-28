More New Animations for Covenant Talents in Patch 10.2.5 - Faeline Stomp, The Hunt, Spear of Bastion

Updated Spear of Bastion looks more Holy Light-colored as compared to Kyrian-colored old variant, so will work well for my Angel Warrior char
HOly crap are some of these amazing!
Where is the Hunt video?
PLEASE PLEASE bring back blood dk BLUE DND
Can we get some glyphs to keep the Covenant effects? I like them.
i am in love with that new faeline stomp, fantastic work
Oh my god i never thought they'd do this, im so glad
Holy &*!@, those Elysian Decree and Faeline Stomp visuals are absolutely gorgeous.
Glyphs to keep the current versions, give scribes something to do!
Interested to see if they'll do anything with Abomination Limb. Kind've already looks DKish but wouldn't mind a touch up of it.
That Faeline Stomp is incredible!
Just hope we also get accompanying glyphs to keep the old appearance if we choose.Also... I wouldn't say these are "much-needed".
the new stomp looks great, excited to see the different patterns!
Elysian Decree looks awesome!
This all looks amazing. WoW. Good job everyone involved in this ♥
Visual updates are nice, but I would really like to see these accompanied by name changes (in some cases), and damage type changes. No reason for DHs to have capstone abilities that do arcane or nature dmg, it's just silly. They changed Spear of Bastion already for Warriors to do physical instead of arcane, no reason this shouldn't be happening for other specs too.
they should just remove that fkin spell from the game not giving it a new visual... (faeline stomp)how come mages got their rune of power removed cuz they complained they had to stand in it for 10 seconds but us MELEE players have to stand in it the WHOLE TIME while also following the packs. Its just a bad spell that you have to pick but noone actually likes it on WW or MW. is it good ? yes. do i enjoy that spell ? no. Will i enjoy it with a better visual ? i will hate it more cuz you touch this spell without actually doing something about the bad spell design and you just *!@# in our face with this.