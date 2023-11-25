Possible New Masquerade Holiday in Patch 10.2.5 - Cosmetics and Holiday Doodads

Some event for new year celebration?
Making our own costumes?Maybe it's a variation/update to the Trial of Style?
This kinda looks like it might be some kind of addition to The Darkmoonfaire, with the archways, candles, and crates, seems like it would fit right in.
The Carnaval in Brazil is set to February 13, in 2024. ;-) Google it!
I would love it, im always for more events and fun things to do!
Ember Court MkII
We have been desperately needing some new or vastly revamped holiday events. Just adding a few new cosmetics to the Hallow's End event, for example, is not enough. The pre-existing events need to be remade from the ground up, and new events like this possible one should be added.I'd also like to add a suggestion: Every major patch in DF has had real time world community events that give rewards like rep, cosmetics and gear. Why not holiday events?
I think this will be of Trial of Style.
Trial of style or Mardi Gras?