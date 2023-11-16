This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.0
PTR
10.2.0
Amirdrassil Race to World First Day 1 Recap - Mythic Gnarlroot Down, Splits
Live
Posted
2 hr 58 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The Amirdrassil Race to World First has officially begun! Throughout the race, Dratnos & Tettles will be providing Daily Recaps of the events of each day -today's video focuses on the very start of this tier's race.
Looking for livestreams, guilds to watch, and analytics to dive into? Check out the
Wowhead RWF Coverage Article
for the latest lists of streamers, raid coverage, and boss guies.
Today's RWF Recap video covers the exciting events of the start of the race - splits, of course! All RWF guilds began with splits, mostly focusing on clearing Normal first on all of their characters before graduating to heroic, where bosses like Nymue and Smolderon began to cause wipes for guilds making use of community helpers to get extra gear. Whether the extra time spent with these helpers to get more loot is worthwhile remains to be seen, but Dratnos thinks it probably is still very worthwhile due to the amount of ilvl that the guilds need to acquire.
Mythic Gnarlroot has also fallen to <Blue Shoe> and <Honolulu>, with more guilds likely to begin killing it as they finish their work in the lower difficulties. The boss seems tuned to be a good bridge between the later heroic bosses and the mythic difficulty, but much remains unknown about how quickly the difficulty curve ramps up afterwards.
Dratnos and Tettles also cover the controversy around Dream Wardens renown exploits, including characters in RWF guilds that were rolled back and had the rewards removed from their inventories. Dratnos thinks this is a fair and proportionate punishment and hopes that Blizzard will work to establish a consistent pattern of enforcement that makes it very predictable which types of exploits will be actioned and which will be allowed.
Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope RWF Daily Coverage
Day 0 Recap
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News