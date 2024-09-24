This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Day 7 Recap - Silken Court Defeated, NA Reset, Queen Ansurek
2 hr 12 min ago
Jezartroz
Dratnos and Tettles are back with another series of Race to World First Daily Recap videos!
These videos will be recorded daily after Liquid finishes raiding, meaning they should be released around 2am Pacific Time, near the start of the European guilds' day.
Looking for livestreams, guilds to watch, and analytics to dive into? Check out the
Wowhead RWF Coverage Article
for the latest lists of streamers, raid coverage, and boss guides.
Today's Race to World First Recap covers the remarkable World First Silken Court kill achieved by Liquid despite expectations of potentially the hardest Mythic mechanic of all time! Though it took nearly 200 pulls, Dratnos and Tettles were both surprised to see it die before the reset.
This early kill gives Liquid a huge boon, as they're able to add its loot to their vaults, which have been enhanced by an extra box on several characters, and they were able to get some information on Queen Ansurek which may affect gearing decisions during the reclear.
Echo and Method both remain in the hunt, having killed Ky'veza not long after yesterday's Recap was recorded! It's vital for both guilds that they kill Silken Court today, not just for the loot but to remain on pace with Liquid's kills and give themselves a chance to catch up and overtake on Queen Ansurek, though of course the weekly reset will rear its ugly head once more, especially if Ansurek can die early in the week!
Nerub-ar Palace RWF Daily Coverage
Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Coverage
Week 1
Heroic Week Recap - Predictions and Expectations
Day 1 Recap - 4 Mythic Bosses Killed
Day 2 Recap - Broodtwister Lives, Second Reset Possibilities
Day 3 Recap - Broodtwister Defeated, Evolving Raid Comps
Day 4 Recap - Nexus Princess, Raid Tuning
Day 5 Recap - Exploiting Accusations, Nexus Princess
Day 6 Recap - Nexus Princess Down, Silken Court Begins
Week 2
Day 7 Recap - Weekly Reset, Silken Court Killed
1
Comment by
Krisling
on 2024-09-24T12:25:30-05:00
Yay, the race in which all the contestants start at different lines on the track!
Yaaaaaay
Comment by
BrylicET
on 2024-09-24T13:11:45-05:00
the race in which all the contestants start at different lines on the track!
The olympics was a couple weeks ago and you're admitting you've never seen an outdoor track.
That's hype
Comment by
Itachiaurion
on 2024-09-24T13:29:45-05:00
the race in which all the contestants start at different lines on the track!
The olympics was a couple weeks ago and you're admitting you've never seen an outdoor track.
That's hype
During classic race from the olympics they either start on the same spot for 100m or start with different alignment but the farther behind you are the tighter the corner and, in the end, you end up doing the same amount of race as the other.
Meanwhile in this RWF Europe must catch the US guild just to be on the same pot at the end of the raid with several hours of gap with no "tighter corner" to have to help them. Boss knowledge is the same as they have practiced in hm and ptr before so Europe doesn't get any meaningful advantage starting from behind and getting knew knowledge.
The US team just need to play good enough to be as good as the European one and it’s in the bag, the European team need to shave the pull count on some boss or they will not even catch up.
Comment by
Lautner
on 2024-09-24T13:37:13-05:00
the race in which all the contestants start at different lines on the track!
The olympics was a couple weeks ago and you're admitting you've never seen an outdoor track.
That's hype
During classic race from the olympics they either start on the same spot for 100m or start with different alignment but the farther behind you are the tighter the corner and, in the end, you end up doing the same amount of race as the other.
Meanwhile in this RWF Europe must catch the US guild just to be on the same pot at the end of the raid with several hours of gap with no "tighter corner" to have to help them. Boss knowledge is the same as they have practiced in hm and ptr before so Europe doesn't get any meaningful advantage starting from behind and getting knew knowledge.
The US team just need to play good enough to be as good as the European one and it’s in the bag, the European team need to shave the pull count on some boss or they will not even catch up.
Or they can study the mechanics and tactics of the US team. The EU teams already said starting at the same time wouldn't matter. Stay mad.
1
