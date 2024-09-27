This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Day 10 Recap - Ansurek Phase 3, Tank Comp Comparisons
Posted
14 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Dratnos and Tettles are back with another series of Race to World First Daily Recap videos!
These videos will be recorded daily after Liquid finishes raiding, meaning they should be released around 2am Pacific Time, near the start of the European guilds' day.
Looking for livestreams, guilds to watch, and analytics to dive into? Check out the
Wowhead RWF Coverage Article
for the latest lists of streamers, raid coverage, and boss guides.
Delirium has set in at the Liquid Race to World First, but Dratnos and Tettles have battled through it to bring you today's Recap video! Queen Ansurek's third phase appears sufficiently mythic and poses a very difficult problem that will involve players who have a 500% increased damage taken debuff having to pick up the mechanic that they're vulnerable to! Dratnos and Tettles break down the possibliities and cover their expectations for whether and when a World First will be possible on this boss.
The tank and general comp differences between Liquid, Echo, and Method are also interesting - three different tank comps! It will be very interesting to see what works best, especially in the nasty overlaps of P3!
Will the boss be dead tomorrow? Either way there will be at least one more Recap video, probably!
Nerub-ar Palace RWF Daily Coverage
Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Coverage
Week 1
Heroic Week Recap - Predictions and Expectations
Day 1 Recap - 4 Mythic Bosses Killed
Day 2 Recap - Broodtwister Lives, Second Reset Possibilities
Day 3 Recap - Broodtwister Defeated, Evolving Raid Comps
Day 4 Recap - Nexus Princess, Raid Tuning
Day 5 Recap - Exploiting Accusations, Nexus Princess
Day 6 Recap - Nexus Princess Down, Silken Court Begins
Week 2
Day 7 Recap - Weekly Reset, Silken Court Killed
Day 8 Recap - Long Raid Days, Ansurek Phase 1
Day 9 Recap - Ansurek Progression, Raid Composition
Day 10 Recap - Ansurek Phase 3 and Potential Nerfs
