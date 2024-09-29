Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Day 12 Recap - Liquid Wins!

The race was really fun to watch.I was surprised Limit Liquid held the lead the whole time. I was thinking Echo would pass em, because everyone could see their strategy while it's live.Liquid crushed it.
There are no winners, it ruins the game, everyone loses. Over coming over tuned garbage is not even satisfying.
Great.Can you now adress all the problems with professions?Especially Artisan's Acuity for gatherers. Thank you
With more than 400 pulls , Ansurek is officially rank 4 among the hardest last bosses since WoD. This expansion have so high overtuning its unreal and not pleasant to play at all.
as I've always said, This is just a bunch of hacks that proved they can follow their addons better than anyone else this time. Until they turn DBM off and any WA or other addon that gives them boss data, they prove only they can't really play.
whoever is in charge of Wowhead's SEO strategy should be making 2-3x what any other employee is. This guy is relentlessalso Blizzard, RWF is over, stop paying attention to the .0001% of players and FIX YOUR DUNGEONS. WHY DO THE AZERITE CHARGE AND THE HOOK-IN ON THE TRASH BEFORE THE THIRD BOSS' ROOM IN SIEGE OVERLAP?
Really couldn’t care less about this or any other RWF but can they actually balance the raid for regular players now that it’s over? The ramp up in difficulty after the first 4 bosses is ridiculous even on Heroic. Every boss needs to eat massive nerfs if this is to be PuG-able any time soon and, lbr, PuGs are how the majority of players experience group content in WoW these days.
God, what a cesspool of misery these comments are. Congrats to Liquid
hey that's only the 3rd article on this 0.00001% thing nobody normal cares about.only 7 more to go to hit the 10 mark
But on to the real question, when will they hotfix the mace from GB to have the same strength as all other maces of equivalent ilvl? Been bugged for ages having around 400 less strength than all other 619 ilvl one handers (as an example). And yes, I have made a bug report and several forum posts. Hoping wowhead will make a random article on it, cause things dont get fixed if you dont have a voice.
When will they properly address ImFiredUps clear exploits on stream? Ban echo players for BRANN rep but not firedup?
Great they will go and nerf all the classes they used to kill the boss now so nobody else can do it