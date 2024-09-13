This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Mythic Nerub-Ar Palace Race to World First Livestreams and Raid Coverage
Live
The Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First begins this week, with several guilds hosting events and live streaming their progress to take down Mythic Queen Ansurek! Who are you rooting for to become the first World Champions of The War Within?
While several well established guilds from around the world will be vying for world rankings, Wowhead has partnered with Team Liquid to provide raid graphics and Dressing Room character models. We're rooting for everyone though, and excited to track of all the community achievements during this epic race, so we've put together a list of the top guild and community hosted events, coverage, casters, charity fundraisers, and more.
Wowhead Coverage
As usual, we will be providing our own coverage of the race, with frequent articles highlighting first kills, group compositions, hotfixes, strategies, and any surprises along the way. As a part of our coverage, we'll also be consolidating information from across the web, including all the different streams, as well as compositional information from Raider.IO and WarcraftLogs, so be sure to check our recaps each day to see how the race progresses!
You'll also be able to learn more about each encounter as the Mythic race guilds encounter them, using our Nerub-ar Palace boss guides.
Ulgrax the Devourer
The Bloodbound Horror
Sikran
Rasha'nan
Broodtwister Ovi'nax
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza
The Silken Court
Queen Ansurek
All of our Race to World First Coverage will be linked here, including each world first kill, major tuning pass, unexpected hotfixes, daily recaps, and more!
North American Guilds
Team Liquid
North American frontrunner Team Liquid has
eight casters providing commentary
, Q&A sessions, player highlights, and giveaways during their race event starting on Tuesday, all while raising money for the
Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation
!
Instant Dollars
Finishing Amirdrassil at an all-time high of World Fourth, Instant Dollars is also expected to continue pushing to keep their top 10 streak alive. Check out
Xyronic
,
Reliviaa
, or
Twisteds
live!
Xyronic PoVReliviaa PoVTwisteds PoV
Honestly
The worlds foremost Oceanic guild came in #12 in Amirdrassil, raiding a relatively light 20 hours per week. While not hosting any event or looking to push progression 24/7, several raiders will be streaming their individual PoV from down under!
Ashflash Mage PoVZorthas Shaman PoVSawkon Demon Hunter PoV
European Guilds
Echo
Echo is continuing their trend of livestreamed events, with
six high-profile casters
and several players live streaming from Germany.
Echo Esports
Method
Method is likewise hosting their own event with
eight well-known casters
and fourteen players live streaming, also from Germany.
Method Team Channel
FatSharkYes
Finishing World 6th in Dragonflight, FatSharkYes has historically avoided the pageantry of Race to World First events over the last few years, preferring to simply do what they do best and focus on gameplay and progression instead. They're starting strong with
five split runs this tier
, all live streamed for your enjoyment.
FatSharkYes Team Stream
Asian Guilds
With the restoration of World of Warcraft in China, top competing guilds previously raiding from Taiwan have returned to their home regions, giving them a better connection and more stability. For the first time ever, an official monetary prize is also being offered to Race to World First competitors, with NetEase pledging
¥1 Million ($137.5k USD) to any Chinese group that wins the competition
!
Zbox
A new guild formed from several past Race to World First participants, including former
Limit raider Supreme
, this will be Zbox's first official tier together, though we expect great things from these well experienced players!
DPS Shaman CuojueDPS Warrior Yd
火锅英雄 (Huoguo Hero)
Formerly known as Chao Jie,
Huoguo Hero
finished World 5th in Amirdrassil, now raiding locally from China and livestreaming on Douyu.
Priest healer Huangquan
佶天鸿 (JiTianHong / JTH)
Finishing World 10th in Amirdrassil,
JTH
has also returned to China, continuing as one of the region's premier raiding guilds!
JTH Raid Leader
Dungeon Dojo
A Blizzard Community focusing on group content,
Dungeon Dojo
will be hosting its own live Race to World First coverage, featuring a wide variety of casters and highlighting guilds such as Honolulu, Northern Sky, Undaunted, Nascent, Prydaz, Laget, and more, all in support of the
Make-a-Wish Foundation
!
Dungeon Dojo RWF Event
Raider.IO
As usual,
Raider.IO
will also be posting their own coverage of the Race to World First, with analytical articles, opinion pieces, lore summaries, and guild spotlights, as well as their handsome embeds helping keep track of each guild's ranking and progression.
Read on at Raider.IO
Warcraft Logs
World of Warcraft analytics website Warcraft Logs continues to offer players a deeper dive into the damage, healing, and death statistics to give readers greater insight into the race. Their
Competition Mode
progress board has also returned to show encounter progress, pull counts, and the latest victories; automatically updated every 30 seconds!
Dive into Analytics on Warcraft Logs
Of course, several other guilds who have not announced official events will still be competing in the race to world first, and if there's anything we've learned in these events it's that you never know who might pull ahead unexpectedly! Be sure to check out our coverage over the coming week, as we watch to find out who will become the next world champions of
Dragonflight
!
