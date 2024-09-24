NA Maintenance Extended to 12:00 PM PDT

I am shocked.I wished these longer maintenances wouldn't result in bugs like guild bank items disappearing with no possibility of recovery, or weekly quests not resetting.Hopefully we go back to regular 15-60 minutes maintenances soon..
its joever
2 hours, geez.
This never shocks me. It is nice to know that after all these years I expect that the servers will never come back on time.
What is broken on a NON PATCH reset that would require them to extend by 2 hours? Feels like RWF shenanigans.
aw man :(
Wish we could have 1 hour maintenance once again good ole times considering weve had nonstop bull&*!@ 5 hours maintenance since the disastrous pre-patch for this expac
Queue all the whiner that are saying this is the only two hours. I have to play all week.
LOL... another reset, another extended maintenance. Hopefully it actually works this time. Couldn't get coffer keys all week or do any events because the reset did not reset anything for me last week.
I'm shocked, SHOCKED! Well, not that shocked...
This hasn’t happened for a whole week!
Shocking!
Already placed the bet on this going up by 2 hours so thanks for helping me make 50$! Got another 4/1 odd that it takes another extended hour on top, lets make it happen!
Every single week. Just extend the maintenance beforehand, this is silly
I'll be dead by then
Guys, they're giving the RWF peeps 2 more hours of sleep LMAO