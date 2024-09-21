This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Day 4 Recap - Nexus Princess, Raid Tuning
Posted
1 hr 19 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Dratnos and Tettles are back with another series of Race to World First Daily Recap videos!
These videos will be recorded daily after Liquid finishes raiding, meaning they should be released around 2am Pacific Time, near the start of the European guilds' day.
Looking for livestreams, guilds to watch, and analytics to dive into? Check out the
Wowhead RWF Coverage Article
for the latest lists of streamers, raid coverage, and boss guides.
Today's Race to World First Recap examines the day of prog that Liquid and Echo have had on Nexus Princess Ky'veza. Somehow, the triple-digit pull count of Broodtwister has already been exceeded by Liquid! The boss is tremendously difficult on three different axes: DPS Check, survivability, and mechanical precision.
Nexus Princess Ky'veza has already taken a small nerf during the day, the impact of which Dratnos and Tettles discuss but mostly agree to be a well-calibrated nerf to a boss that remains brutally difficult!
Compositions and strategies have varied tremendously so far this tier and Nexus Princess is shaping up to continue the trend - it's very exciting and we will check back in tomorrow to see how everyone's predictions line up about the next 24 hours!
Nerub-ar Palace RWF Daily Coverage
Nerub-ar Palace Race to World First Coverage
Week 1
Heroic Week Recap - Predictions and Expectations
Day 1 Recap - 4 Mythic Bosses Killed
Day 2 Recap - Broodtwister Survives, Second Reset Possibilities
Day 3 Recap - Broodtwister Ovinax Defeated, Evolving Raid Comps
Day 4 Recap - Nexus Princess, Raid Tuning
