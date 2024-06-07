Xal'atath Knows Their Weaknesses... Analysis of the War Within Beta Launch Trailer

Xal'atath

For so long, I've watched you all.

Alleria

Your mortal struggles. Your proud defiance. The loneliness you pretend not to feel.

Anduin

You cling to hollow faith that can't sustain you.

Jaina

You revel in power that cannot withstand what is to come.

Magni

You convince yourselves that you are of purpose, that your great deeds can make a difference.

Thrall

But deep down, you know the truth. That when all your illusions are burned away... all that is left... is your fury.

Midnight

And in the end... your glorious fury... will be mine.