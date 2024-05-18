Alleria's Short Story "A Whisper of Warning": Turalyon in Silvermoon and Arator's Tattoos - What Does It All Mean?

Yes, he is being set up as a clear frontrunner for the Child of Light and Shadow.But it's important to take heed of the lessons Legion taught us."There can be no Chosen One. One we can save ourselves" -Illidan Stormrage"Our survival was never in Fate's hands" -Prophet VelenThe Prophecy of the Child of Light and Shadow is something we should be wary of. The cosmic forces keep trying to force us down their path. Following their plan. And we keep doing the impossible, and defying fate. Because we have free will. And also, because we are children of all and none of them. We can wield all powers, and are the most powerful force in the cosmos. Following the path offered by just one force, is limiting ourselves.Who should win the battle of Light and Void? We should! In order to bring about balance and unify the cosmos, the mortals should ultimately come out on top. By continuing to do what we've always done, and walking our own path, not based on a single perspective. And therein lies our strength. We foiled the Void's Hour of Twilight. We've done some improving to the True Timeline. We have resisted Eternity's End in the Shadowlands. We defied the calculations that said Reorigination should be initiated. Our victory in Suramar even the most powerful Chronomancer could not foresee as possible in the timestream.We should not let ourselves be shackled by the prophecy of the Child of Light and Shadow. For it is the instrument of Light's victory, not our victory.(Side note, but I actually quite like that there's a Naaru, A'dal, that is actually in favor of Balance. As a counter-point to Xe'ra's Victory for the Light point of view. I hope Blizzard will use him as a counter-point and ally, if we do come up against radical Naaru again in the future)
Good summary!When is WoWhead gonna stop promoting T&E randomly when Nobbel has multiple perfectly good rundowns without all the watchtime buffering?