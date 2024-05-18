Alleria's Short Story "A Whisper of Warning": Turalyon in Silvermoon and Arator's Tattoos - What Does It All Mean?

Alliance in a Horde Capital

Finally, she stood before the blood-red door. The golden door knocker was shaped like a phoenix, its worn metal suggesting that at some point visitors had been welcome here. Through the open window, she heard a voice that made her heart race and her eyes light up. What was her love doing here? She paused a moment, like a good ranger, to see what

awaited her on the battlefield.

“Did I ever tell you about how your mother and I introduced the elekk to the Army of Light?” Turalyon said. “We’d worked with them on Draenor, and we suspected their tenacity, hardiness, and intelligence would make them boons as mounts.”

“I seem to recall that you’ve mentioned it.”

Hearing that voice, and the subtle but fond annoyance in it, Alleria’s heart melted.

Her son.

Arator.

Arator's Tattoos of Light and Shadow

“When did you get those?” she said, daring to touch the dark dragon twining up his wrist. On his other arm, the dragon’s sunny twin curled in perfect symmetry. One dark, one light.