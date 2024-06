Faith on Azeroth

It's grace, pure and simple. We are inherently unworthy, simply because we're human, and all human beings--aye, and elves, and dwarves, and all the other races--are flawed. But the Light loves us anyway.

For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God.

Anduin's Crisis of Faith

Anduin's Core

He stared at Shalamayne, seeing it as if for the first time.

There was no light moving in the blade’s curve.

No gold, but at least, blessedly, no icy blue.