Khadgar's Blunders and Alleria's Dark Heart - A Cinematic Analysis

Azeroth's Visions: The Radiant Song

Jaina: My people are no strangers to voices from below. But this, the Radiant Song, is different.

Khadgar: It's being heard all across Azeroth. The council doesn't know what to make of it.

Jaina: There must be someone who does. I'll let you know what I find.

Alleria, and yet Alone

Khadgar: Alleria. It's been too long, old friend.

Alleria: Good to see you, Khadgar. Doing well?

Khadgar: As well as can be expected. How's the family?

Alleria: I haven't... It's better if I keep my distance.

The Harbinger - How Much Does Alleria Know?

Khadgar: Of course. The Void. That would be... Actually, your connection to the Void is why I asked you here. We still don't know what this Dark Heart relic is capable of. But we do know it's in the hands of someone called the Harbinger.

Under the Void's Shadow

Khadgar: Who they are and what they intend to do remains a mystery, which is why I need your help.

Alleria: To hunt down a dangerous foe we know nothing about? Honestly, I could use the distraction.

Khadgar: Same old Alleria, Void or no Void.

Alleria: ...

Khadgar: ... I didn't mean to...

Alleria: See you soon, Khadgar. Dark Heart in hand.