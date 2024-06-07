Conquest Drops Increased in The War Within







Dragonflight Season 3 Conquest Cap

The War Within Season 1 Conquest Cap





Week 1

1350

1600





Week 2

1900

2200





Week 3

2450

2800





Week 4

3000

3400





Week 5

3550

4000





Week 6

4100

4600





Week 7

4650

5200





Week 8

5200

5800





Week 9

5750

6400





Week 10

6300

7000





Week 11

Conquest Cap Removed

Conquest Cap Removed









Treasure Table Name

Old Value

New Value





Epic Battleground - 1st Daily Win

110

125





Epic Battleground - Subsequent Win

25

30





Brawl (Arenas) - 1st Daily Win

15

18





Brawl (Arenas) - Subsequent Win

3

4





Brawl (Battlegrounds) - 1st Daily Win

40

48





Brawl (Battlegrounds) - Subsequent Win

8

10





Arena 3v3 - 1st Daily Win

45

52





Arena 3v3 - Subsequent Win

80

93





Arena 2v2 - 1st Daily Win

35

40





Arena 2v2 - Subsequent Win

75

88





Rated Battleground - 1st Daily Win

85

98





Rated Battleground - Subsequent Win

175

200





Rated Battleground - Loss Silver

45

54





Arena Skirmish - 1st Daily Win

25

30





Arena Skirmish - Subsequent Win

5

6





Random Battleground - 1st Daily Win

70

80





Random Battleground - Subsequent Win

15

18





Rated Solo Shuffle - Subsequent Win

50

58





Rated Solo Shuffle - 1st Daily Win

100

115





Rated Battleground Blitz – Close Loss

25

30





Rated Battleground Blitz - Subsequent Win

50

58





Rated Battleground Blitz - 1st Daily Win

100

115





With The War Within, we’re removing the PvP category from the Great Vault. As a part of this change, we’ll be increasing the amount of Conquest you can earn each week and increasing the rate at which you earn it.Here are the new weekly Conquest caps as compared to Dragonflight Season 3:Here are the new Conquest earnings for certain game modes as compared to Dragonflight Season 3. These are subject to change: