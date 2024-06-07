Conquest Drops Increased in The War Within

With The War Within, we’re removing the PvP category from the Great Vault. As a part of this change, we’ll be increasing the amount of Conquest you can earn each week and increasing the rate at which you earn it.
Here are the new weekly Conquest caps as compared to Dragonflight Season 3:
Dragonflight Season 3 Conquest Cap
|The War Within Season 1 Conquest Cap
|Week 1
|1350
|1600
|Week 2
|1900
|2200
|Week 3
|2450
|2800
|Week 4
|3000
|3400
|Week 5
|3550
|4000
|Week 6
|4100
|4600
|Week 7
|4650
|5200
|Week 8
|5200
|5800
|Week 9
|5750
|6400
|Week 10
|6300
|7000
|Week 11
|Conquest Cap Removed
|Conquest Cap Removed
Here are the new Conquest earnings for certain game modes as compared to Dragonflight Season 3. These are subject to change:
|Treasure Table Name
|Old Value
|New Value
|Epic Battleground - 1st Daily Win
|110
|125
|Epic Battleground - Subsequent Win
|25
|30
|Brawl (Arenas) - 1st Daily Win
|15
|18
|Brawl (Arenas) - Subsequent Win
|3
|4
|Brawl (Battlegrounds) - 1st Daily Win
|40
|48
|Brawl (Battlegrounds) - Subsequent Win
|8
|10
|Arena 3v3 - 1st Daily Win
|45
|52
|Arena 3v3 - Subsequent Win
|80
|93
|Arena 2v2 - 1st Daily Win
|35
|40
|Arena 2v2 - Subsequent Win
|75
|88
|Rated Battleground - 1st Daily Win
|85
|98
|Rated Battleground - Subsequent Win
|175
|200
|Rated Battleground - Loss Silver
|45
|54
|Arena Skirmish - 1st Daily Win
|25
|30
|Arena Skirmish - Subsequent Win
|5
|6
|Random Battleground - 1st Daily Win
|70
|80
|Random Battleground - Subsequent Win
|15
|18
|Rated Solo Shuffle - Subsequent Win
|50
|58
|Rated Solo Shuffle - 1st Daily Win
|100
|115
|Rated Battleground Blitz – Close Loss
|25
|30
|Rated Battleground Blitz - Subsequent Win
|50
|58
|Rated Battleground Blitz - 1st Daily Win
|100
|115