Blizzard Bluepost Clarifying Trinket Functionality in The War Within

Thanks for the feedback so far! We’re not going to be able to respond to every point, but there are a few things I’d like to address now on the raid trinket side.
Regarding tuning generally, many trinket effects were impacted by subsequent scaling changes, and their current beta values are likely misleading. Most will be fixed in the next beta build and should be relatively close to the final numbers.Field Operative's Transmitter
is an incredibly frustrating trinket to use in its current state, to the point where it’s genuinely hard to provide good feedback about this trinket. Among this trinket’s many frustrating factors is that its proc rate doesn’t reflect what its tooltip states it should be: the equip effect states that one’s spells and abilities should have a very high chance to grant a stack, but I spent quite literally four minutes nonstop hitting a training dummy waiting for it to give me a stack or two. The biggest fundamental problem with this trinket, however, is that the game’s UI just cannot provide the information required to activate this trinket’s proc…