Blizzard Bluepost Clarifying Trinket Functionality in The War Within



Thanks for the feedback so far! We’re not going to be able to respond to every point, but there are a few things I’d like to address now on the raid trinket side.



Regarding tuning generally, many trinket effects were impacted by subsequent scaling changes, and their current beta values are likely misleading. Most will be fixed in the next beta build and should be relatively close to the final numbers.



is an incredibly frustrating trinket to use in its current state, to the point where it's genuinely hard to provide good feedback about this trinket. Among this trinket's many frustrating factors is that its proc rate doesn't reflect what its tooltip states it should be: the equip effect states that one's spells and abilities should have a very high chance to grant a stack, but I spent quite literally four minutes nonstop hitting a training dummy waiting for it to give me a stack or two. The biggest fundamental problem with this trinket, however, is that the game's UI just cannot provide the information required to activate this trinket's proc…

Mad Queen's Mandate - Conceptually this is a fine trinket and aligns very well with the stated goals for tank trinkets, but the cast time feels very awkward.

Foul Behemoth's Chelicera - This trinket feels kinda lost. The overhealing->max health conversion is interesting, but it has similar tuning problems to Mad Queen’s Mandate mentioned earlier. The tuning concerns here, however, extend to high level M+ as well as PvP.

Unless I’m misinterpreting this and what you are stating is that it generates 10 stacks roughly once a minute which would make it 10 rppm.

This just adds an additional hurdle of requiring tank loot specs and trading the trinket at the end of a dungeon to DPS specs, while not fundamentally solving the issue at all.