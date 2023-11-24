This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best Abattoir of Zir Builds for Diablo 4 Season 2 - Tier List
Season 2 of Diablo 4 has seen countless vampires slain and lots of Uber Duriel kills, but soon a new challenge will appear in the beginning of December. The Abattoir of Zir Endgame event will push many builds to their breaking point, and some well beyond. If you're looking to climb the tiers of the Abattoir of Zir, we've got you covered! We've ranked our favorite Endgame Builds from least suitable to the best to help you clench the clear on those tight timers.
Whether you're trying to weigh your options between some of your favorite playstyles or looking for a real powerhouse to blast past the timers, our Endgame Build Tier List will have your back! Ranked meticulously on damage, versatility and overall efficiency of current meta and favorite builds, this Tier List will elevate your play and make you more than prepared to slay everything thrown your way in the Abattoir of Zir.
To see the full, interactive Endgame Builds Tier List for Abattoir of Zir, take a look at our Abattoir of Zir Build Tier List Guide for Diablo 4 for more information.
This Abattoir of Zir Tier List is based off information current to Diablo 4 patch 1.2.2 and all currently available information. Given that Blizzard has frequently pushed out Hotfixes and patch notes, we will adjust the list as needed once that information has been announced. Your favorites may move up or down in the ranking - but this Tier List is intended to give players an idea of the options they have for the season.
We're not surprised to see some of these options in the S - Tier category; with HotA Barb proving to be monstrous in damage, as well as Ball Lightning Sorcerers and the ever dependable Twisting Blades Rogue. Other strong choices can be found in the A Tier, but if you don't see the particular builds you had in mind, don't fret - check out the full Tier List to see where your favorites fall!
Abattoir of Zir Build Tier List - Diablo 4
Which builds have been your favorite so far in Season of Blood? What builds do you think will begin to shine next? Let us know in the comments below!
