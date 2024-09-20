Timewalking Content Will Scale Up To Player Level in Patch 11.0.5 - No More Timewalking Gear Minmaxing

Horrible change.
Rest in peace timewalking, was fun while it lasted.
So now giga twinked level 10's will be the way to speed through TW dungeons...
Guess my past legendaries and Heart of Azeroth are just permanently banked now.1st L of the patch.
Do the mage tower remake soon because you will lose a lot of ways to cheese extra power on them.
Lame. I looked forward to Timewalking week because I put the time and effort into making an absurdly OP character that I could boost people with. I used to chain queues with randoms and boost them 30+ levels in a couple hours. Fun detected I guess.
so no more 6 minute runs (without "Minmaxing gear" because everything is going to have high health.garbage change
This cannot make it to live. Keep making forum posts about it. We like feeling scaled down and reminiscing. Also using old gear that was fun to make them relevant again.
jesus blizzard, can you not read the room, this is the main fun part anyone has with timewalking, most ppl only engage with timewalking by doing the 5 dung quest and that's it, maybe the raid too. But being able to spend some time to build perfect sets for each era of timewalking to blast them just for fun was great, was bad enough when you killed old tier working in them.
Fun detected. It was cool to have an actual use for my Tarecgosa staff.
So now we need lvl 30 chars to carry us instead of giving us content and farming old gear...give blizzard employes a brain pls god
This change is gonna be such a massive L if they go through with it. So much fun to be had in timewalking in getting to use old legendaries, old effects, and having a separate part of the game that had no real consequence if it had bad tuning/scaling.