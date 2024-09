Timewalking Through the Classics



Take part in a new Timewalking event that will take you through the original version of Deadmines, Zul’Farrak, Dire Maul (east and west wings), and Stratholme’s living and undead dungeons for epic new rewards. Queue up via the Adventure Journal or the Group Finder with players level 10 and above.

The new Timewalking event is now available for testing on the PTR: