Update on Missing Items from Guild Banks

Good.Patiently waiting for the update on people's weekly quests / tasks not resetting properly.
Really surprised it took this long for any word on this, as customer support has been very very rude and very unhelpful about this issue.
oh, so.... do we send a ticket in if it wasnt restored..?
wow, a response after an entire month.AND we're not getting everything back, you spoil us blizzard.i dont trust any of my personal gbanks after this, what's to stop something like this happening again.
just pretend it was someone ninjaing from the guild bank, like it always happens
hahahaha oh boy....what a response...you may or may not get your &*!@ back is quite the update.
Noone will EVER trust the banks againRiP guildbanks 2024
That's a bummer for folks who lose stuff permanently. Our guild is missing probably 1-3 mil worth of randomness including mounts and toys we had saved for events/prizes. I can see how this situation could develop and never be anticipated, but it still sucks. It does appear as if they put reasonable time and effort into trying to restore at least some items for most guilds. As always, their communication could be better, but in a situation like this it's fair to want to be cautious with verbal commitments.I guess they just hit a point where digging any deeper would take an inordinate amount of resources, so I can respect the decision to basically declare bankruptcy. Sucks a lot, but it makes sense to me.
Yikes, it really took them over a month to fix this issue and for WoWhead to finally push an article on it. The main support thread had well over a thousand posts the last time I looked. It really sucked having it happen during a pre-patch and into a new expansion, as tons of people lost their window to sell items they were storing, and couldn't use it to store anything with all the new items coming out with launch. It really eroded many people's trust in storage in general in this game, especially as there were very sparse updates on what was even causing the issue, or what was safe to do or not. I remember seeing lots of people refusing to use warband bank for fear of similar things happeningI especially feel bad for the people that used gbanks for memories - old letters and legacy items. I sincerely hope they get their things back, because that's probably the worst hurt, more than anything gold could ever replace :cAs for myself, it wiped out my gbank however it was almost entirely reagents that I'm sure I'll get returned. But overall this was very poorly handled, very poorly reported on, and by far one of the worst bugs that can happen in a game like this that has so many of us now mistrusting systems that should be solid. Just... very big sigh
Holy crap! FINALLY SOME WORD ON THIS!I hope we get everything back. I know it's unlikely but still. Thankfully I, as well as my guild, didn't lose too much but it will be nice to have it some of the items back. I do feel for the players who may have lost irreplaceable items though. That is unfortunate :(
Oh look Wowhead finally reporting on this issue...At the same time, 'Some items' & 'previous expansions'. NO: My entire guild bank was empty, all items were from Dragonflight. They disappeared when Dragonflight was still the active expansion. So my and my wife's entire time and effort during an expansion is gone? %^&* this company.
Wow. 5 or 6 weeks of nothing and now the response is you might get some, but not all, of the items back that we deleted by mistake. There are logs of everything that was deposited into the guild banks so it doesn't seem that hard to restore everything.