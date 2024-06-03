Best Method to Level Characters Quickly in MoP Remix - Up to 40k Bronze / Hour

Max level bronze is so deliberately scuffed that the best way to make bronze is to level new characters and delete them....
Aaaaaand nerfed. "Experience can no longer be send via mail"
Great. Now wowhead has found out about it, nerfs inc. Ugh.
I've managed to get 6 new level 70s from this method. I'm pretty casual with it, taking time to visit Transmog and my record is 10-70 in 3 hours 15 mins. Hope this doesn't get nerfed!
Wowhead is so desperate for clicks, it is absurd. Are you guys running out of money ? You can talk to us, it is okay
Really starting to think wowhead hates us because of the unceasing posting of things for blizzard to nerf. I’m not joking or being ironic. Some of us are trying to hold on to the little bit of fun we are ekeing out post-nerfs and here comes wowhead to ensure the next thing is ruined. Guess we’ll stick to dailies instead. You remember dailies, right? The worst thing about MoP?
"you are using your own character to character your new character."oh no.
making a lvl 20 starter account char and refusing to loot the bonus xp drops is peak min-max nerd behaviour
The good news is, even if any element of this method is nerfed (besides the Infinite Thread of Experience) the essence of it remains: do the normal raids to buff your XP gain, then do high XP yield activities, currently that's heroics, later it might be something else.
Farming for currency and threads in the alt you're planning to use for TWW?Don't be ridiculous, the thought of farming something is completely absurd and archaic. People should instead create new accounts and multiple new characters that they will never use again/will delete a few hours later.
People are minmaxing, grinding, optimizing and generally taking mop remix way too seriously.
thank god this one is getting nerfed. It's so annoying entering dungeons and someone is A^&*!@. Well done for reporting this one WoWhead.
Side note since the article forgot to mention, that EXP Threads scale up based on what level you are. When you are level 30 the 1% exp threads start to give 3% . So if at level 30 you open your mailbox and pick out all of the threads really fast you can improve your leveling times. There is also another method with a holy priest and searing light but requires 3 accounts. Level 70 Main, Level 20 Holy Priest, Character 10-70. Level 70 Queues as Tank Level 20 Queues as Healer and other char as dps. Due to the scaling of heals on the level 70 Searing light will basically one shot everything and the amount of threads your level 20 has is negligible. Anyone can do this if you can support the toons and leveling only takes 2 hrs roughly. You don't even need to do LFR.
ok a few things.completing all 7 daily activities nets you about 10k for <40 min of gameplay - without boosters, and there is no realistical way a normie would clear all 3 raids and run enough dungeons till lvl 40 in less than 3h. and even a determined group needs to move & rpdailies are still the best way to get every mog, and the event has barely ran 1/7 of its timeor if you want, you can park an alt in front of jakur and save yourself 40k by logging for a minute, total 1h27min. still more worth it. xdand we play mop to get loremaster, not blink through stuff. there is retail for that.so chill and enjoy the world :p
Squishei's post to nerf ratio is 9/10 thus far.
We usually kick the AFK ppl in dungeons... So this doesn't seem viable