The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Xal'atath



Xal'atath, the future villain of World of Warcraft: The War Within has now appeared in Season of Discovery Phase 1 and 2. Is Blizzard telling a new story leading INTO the World Soul Saga... in Classic? Taliesin looks at all the clues and evidence that The Shadowy Stranger in SoD isn't just a fun reference, it's WoW's most ambitious story-telling technique ever! Evitel rounds up the other news including the new Trading Post rewards for March and uncapped Crests!



Show Topics