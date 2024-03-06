The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Xal'atath

I'm in two minds about using SoD to tease future Retail stories.On the one hand, I love time travel shenanigans, and even if this isn't time travel and is just "always happened, we just didn't see it before" like Blizzard said, I like the idea of using 'remakes' as sequels to themselves. It's true fleshing out the lore - in-game, not just in books.On the other hand, I don't want to play Classic, especially just for a few questlines, but I want to see all the lore.At least so far it's been stuff articles can fully cover.