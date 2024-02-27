Dragonflight Season 3 Crests Are Now Uncapped - Weekly Cap Gone

Now, boost the crests you get per dungeon by some multiplier.
Maybe make it to where we get more per dungeon, OR just let us trade them between characters already for gods sake.
8 weeks late.
add a catch up pls for the love of god, you should get 100% more crests when you cap on one character or after the cap is removed. just let us have fun on our alts and prep for w.e next season there is
Possibly the most useless change. No one needs more than 1.3k crests which is the current cap without this change. Making the crests drop at 2 or 3 times more often from keys is much better. You need to do 1000 keys to get the crests. Its a bit painful tbh
flightstones should never been capped
it's irrelevant now lol unless they increase the drop and it still is useless cap removal. Now the flighstone cap could be a bit higher tho
Boost the crests per dungeon.Make them 1:1 account bound so they can be sent to alts.Reduce the ratio of upgrades from 6:1 to 2:1.
too little too late and not nearly enough done to make it worthwhile for alts.
That's cool, but that doesn't really mean anything; the weekly Aspect Crest cap was 1.3k which is enough to upgrade every piece of gear you could possibly want in every single slot to 489, AND craft several 486 pieces, with hundreds of Crests to spare.What's really needed is a boost to how many Crests drop for alts, plus a way to acquire Wyrm Crests alongside Aspect Crests since a huge bottleneck for alts isn't the Aspect Crests but rather the Wyrm crests you get from key levels you have no reason to ever touch beyond getting those Wyrm crests.
It takes like 50 dungeons to max out a character with more crests than you need anyway. The cap didn't effect anything at this point already.
Please Blizzard, get rid of the Flightstone cap. No reason for it to exist.
Just make the crests BoA now and then we'll finally be able to play the game
This literally changes absolutely nothing. You would never need as many crests as what the cap was at before. Boost the rate at which you get crests and flightstones or allow us to transfer crests between alts so that this change actually does something.
Give us a way to share them with alts... My main has hundreds just sat there doing nothing with a scope for using a tiny amount of them in the future. Yet I have to farm 23945349583 dungeons to have them on alts, and I really can't be bothered.
would rather they add in a vendor to send crests to alts+ remove flightstone cap (and also potentially send some to alts)+ yeah crest amount buff drop seems good at this point of the seasondo 1 copper per flightstone / crest on season reset w/e.
Fix 2000 max. flightstones cap please to 4500. Been an pain in the butt the whole time.
Never really should have been capped anyway. Now remove the flightstone cap already or make it cost less to upgrade stuff. Or both.
Good for alts, main has more crests than can be used.
This upgrade system is unnecessarily restrictive and convoluted. Who thought this was a good idea?Flightstones don't even need to exist at all.. And even then, why are there 3 levels of crests....?Just let people upgrade with one currency.... the higher the ilvl the more currency it takes... The currency awarded is more or less based on the difficulty, lower=less, higher=more?Wow, I should be a game designer.Ofc I know flightstones only exist because blizzard needs to create ways for higher level players to actually do world content but still.. Why? Make the world content better and more rewarding...I think its funny when blizzard goes and writes in their hero talent article that they are "keeping an eye on complexity" when they at the same time encourage this degenerate upgrade system lol.If you think I'm wrong, try to explain this to your buddies that have never played wow before how any of this stuff works and watch their faces drop.Also, just make the currency account wide, the gatekeeping of alts in this game all for player engagement metrics is actually stupid.Just let people have fun lmao.