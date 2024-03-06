Potential Uprezzed Graphics Datamined for Cataclysm Classic

Oh, the option to enable HD textures has been mentioned in a post announcement interview and it's even properly named in the client as 'new' so this is most likely a proper feature.
Be honest, were you able to keep a straight face when you typed WoD classic?
I wonder if they'll update the view distance like in retail
You know the world has gone mad when WOD classic is even a remote possibility
Finally some good news. holy &*!@ classic looking like garbage is so off putting
Bro i really hope for improved graphics in the old versions.
I cant wait for Legion Classic lol ;p The way things are going....