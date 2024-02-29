Is That Xal'atath Again? The Shadowy Figure in Season of Discovery Phase 2

old.
I bet this what happens. Every season we are seeing this shadowy figure we are basically using its powers and its growing stronger and this will be the end boss of the new raid after naxx. Maybe it has bosses that require our old epics to be used in order to kill it.
Yay repost day!
It’s actually Topper McNabb
You sure its not Mankriks wife?
Non-canon material, so idc.
I love that this joins Classic and Retail. It kind of makes this an alternate reality that Retail can draw from.
please add dwarf shaman and tauren paladin to SoD. They keep doing buffs/nerf/changes and I want to play shaman but my friends and I are alliance and I don't want to play on a different server or play horde