Is That Xal'atath Again? The Shadowy Figure in Season of Discovery Phase 2

Familiar Darkness

Well isn't this a fun bit of serendipity?

You need something and I just so happen to have exactly what you are looking for.

You again. What do you want?

I want to help you, of course. That voidcore you carry... it's well and truly spent.

But... I could help you charge it.

<The Shadowy Figure raises its hand and a tiny mote of energy floats a few inches above its palm>

And what might this assistance cost me?

Nothing of course! The benefits of altruism are not lost on me, and I very much enjoy cultivating mutually beneficial relationships. Who knows... there may come a time when you are in a position to help me and may find yourself feeling similarly altruistic.

<Remain silent and hold out your hand>

<The tiny floating speck of energy floats over into your waiting palm.>

There's a smart <class>. Use it well, and enjoy!