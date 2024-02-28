March 2024 Trading Post Items - Majestic Azure Peafowl Mount

March’s Trading Post sets the stage for fresh new looks from lucky jade to cool aquas and everything in between. Squeak through any close call with Teele the mouse pet at your side.Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.
Ride the Final Surge to the Finish
This month, new activities are available to help players catch up on their activity bar. These events will begin one week before the end of the month.
Here’s What’s in Stock for MarchPets, Mounts, and Toys The Majestic Azure PeafowlItem Type:
MountCost:
750 Trader's Tender Delicate Jade ParasolItem Type:
ToyCost:
200 Trader's Tender Alabaster Stormtalon
(Returning)Item Type:
Alliance
MountCost:
650 Trader's Tender Alabaster Thunderwing
( Returning) Item Type:
Horde MountCost:
650 Trader's Tender Armor Transmogs Fabulously Flashy Finery
( Returning) Item Type:
ShirtCost:
50 Trader's Tender Regal Warcloak Item Type:
CloakCost:
50 Trader's Tender Dueler's Aquatic Shoulder CapeItem Type:
Shoulder (comes with two shoulder pieces)Cost:
75 Trader's Tender Dueler's Cloudy Shoulder CapeItem Type:
Shoulder (comes with two shoulder pieces)Cost:
75 Trader's Tender Flowing Aquatic GlovesItem Type:
HandCost:
100 Trader's Tender Classic Aquatic TabardItem Type:
TabardCost:
100 Trader's Tender Trader's Aquatic SarongItem Type:
LegsCost:
100 Trader's Tender Trader's Cloudy SarongItem Type:
LegsCost:
100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Vagabond’s Aquatic ThreadsItem Type:
Head and CloakCost:
100 Trader's Tender Ensemble: Wanderer’s Aquatic TrappingsItem Type:
Head and CloakCost:
100 Trader's Tender Gossamer Teal GownItem Type:
ChestCost:
150 Trader's Tender Lost Crown of the ArcaneItem Type:
HeadCost:
200 Trader's Tender Guise of the Royal MasqueradeItem Type:
HeadCost:
200 Trader's Tender Guise of the Shining MasqueradeItem Type:
HeadCost:
200 Trader's Tender Sky-Captain’s Formal AttireItem Type:
Head, Chest, Legs, Feet, CloakCost:
800 Trader's Tender Weapon Transmogs Blackrock ExecutionerItem Type:
PolearmCost:
150 Trader's Tender Chipped WarbladeItem Type:
1-Hand SwordCost:
50 Trader's Tender Jeweled RipperItem Type:
Fist WeaponCost:
200 Trader's Tender Virulent GavelItem Type:
1-Hand MaceCost:
200 Trader's Tender Corroded Augari DefenderItem Type:
ShieldCost:
200 Trader's Tender Mephistroth’s Razor
( Returning) Item Type:
1-Hand SwordCost:
200 Trader's Tender Catastrophe’s EdgeItem Type:
2-Hand SwordCost:
250 Trader's Tender Flame-Forged Fel Fang
( Returning) Item Type:
1-Hand DaggerCost:
450 Trader's Tender Arsenal: Skyborn BladesItem Type:
1-Hand Sword, 1-Hand SwordCost:
500 Trader's Tender
This Month’s Bonus Reward TeeleTeele's grandparents told him they were the mice that discovered Azeroth. They were also champion fibbers.
Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***
, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — Teele the mouse pet. Squeak through any close call with this adorable mouse at your side.
Activities Dragonflight
Holidays and Events
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Complete 1 Azerothian Archives Big Dig
|Complete an Azerothian Archives Big Digs on the Dragon Isles.
|50
|Complete 5 Azerothian Archives Big Dig
|Complete an Azerothian Archives Big Digs on the Dragon Isles.
|150
|Obtain Flightstones
|Gain 400 Flightstones.
|100
|Upgrade Items Using Flightstones
|Upgrade 5 items.
|100
|Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens
100
|Complete Dragonriding Challenge Courses in the Emerald Dream
|Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.
|50
|Complete Reverse Dragonriding Courses in the Emerald Dream
|Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.
|50
|Change the Appearance of Your Dragonriding Mount
|Visit a Rostrum of Transformation on the Dragon Isles to change your dragonriding mount customizations.
|20
|Taste the Ruby Feast's Fancy Foods
|Sample 5 of the foods at the Ruby Feast in Valdrakken.
|25
|Graduate from Algeth'ar Academy in a Full Tuxedo
|Defeat the Echo of Doragosa while wearing a Tuxedo Jacket, Shirt, and Pants.
|50
|Complete 5 Azerothian Archives Big Digs
|Complete Azerothian Archives Big Digs on the Dragon Isles.
|150
|Flip a Hearthstone Gameboard
|Use the Hearthstone Board toy at the Missing Hinge Inn in Azure Span.
|50
Darkmoon Faire (March 1 - March 9)
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Discover Your Fortune
|Receive a fortune from Sayge on Darkmoon Faire Island.
|25
|Purchase Noble Attire or /Flex Your Outfit
|Purchase a piece of Noble fashion from Chester or emote /flex at him while wearing the entire Noble outfit.
|75
Hearthstone 10-Year Anniversary (March 11 - March 18)
PvP
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Defeat Whizbang
|Defeat Whizbang at Stormwind, Orgrimmar, or Valdrakken
|25
|Defeat Whizbang 5 Times
|Defeat Whizbang at Stormwind, Orgrimmar, or Valdrakken.
|50
|Defeat Whizbang 15 Times
|Defeat Whizbang at Stormwind, Orgrimmar, or Valdrakken.
|100
Pet Battles
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Win a Duel while Dressed to Kill
|Defeat another player in a duel while wearing a tiara, top hat, or monocle.
|25
|Win 5 Duels while Dressed to Kill
|Defeat other players in duels while wearing a tiara, top hat, or monocle.
|50
Professions
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Win a PvP Pet Battle with 3 Humanoid Pets
75
Dungeons and Raids
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Complete Weekly Gathering Quests
|Speak to a gathering profession trainer in the Artisan's Market in Valdrakken.
|100
|Fish up a Coin of the Isles
50
|Craft Tier 3 Dragonflight Gems
|Craft 25 Tier 3 gems.
|50
Quests
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Bow or /Curtsey at Fancy Nobles in the Court of Stars
25
|Complete the Chess Event in Karazhan
75
Special
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Complete Quests in Suramar
|Complete 10 quests in Suramar.
|100
|Title
|Description
|Travel Points
|Gain 10 Levels as a Warlock, Mage, or Paladin
100
|Change Your Appearance
|Visit a barber in a major city to change your appearance.
|25
|First Class Traveler
|Spend a total of 25 gold at flight masters and other transport services.
|25
|Host an Ember Court
|As a member of the Venthyr covenant, speak to Foreman Flatfinger in Sinfall to unlock the Ember Court.
|50
|Host 5 Ember Courts
|As a member of the Venthyr covenant, speak to Foreman Flatfinger in Sinfall to unlock the Ember Court.
|100
|Keep Things Civilized
|Drink select teas.
|50
|Take a S.E.L.F.I.E. with a Tiara, Top Hat, or Monocle
|Speak to Arielle Snapflash in Stormwind or Vivica Starshot in Orgrimmar to acquire a S.E.L.F.I.E. Camera.
|25
Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Sets
It’s been a year since T&W (Tawney and Wilder) and the Zen’shiri Trading Post have been supplying a variety of delightful mounts, pets, toys, and transmogs to the citizens of Azeroth. To celebrate, players who have earned the monthly special reward from the trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with a new achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set. The Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Set includes 9 pieces: Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, and Cloak.
With the release of the Seeds of Renewal content update, players who complete the twelve months will also receive two non-color-shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog for a total of three sets retroactively. Players who earn the achievement after the launch of the Seeds of Renewal Content update will automatically receive all three sets for their collection.You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.
How it Works
Get Tender Every Month
At the first of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.
The Traveler's Log
Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.
Freeze an Item
Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.Learn more about the Trading Post in our previously published news post
on the official site.*The Trading Post feature is not available in WoW Classic titles.**Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time***Requires Level 10 to access the Adventure Guide.