March 2024 Trading Post Items - Majestic Azure Peafowl Mount

Complete 1 Azerothian Archives Big Dig

Complete an Azerothian Archives Big Digs on the Dragon Isles.

50





Complete 5 Azerothian Archives Big Dig

Complete an Azerothian Archives Big Digs on the Dragon Isles.

150





Obtain Flightstones

Gain 400 Flightstones.

100





Upgrade Items Using Flightstones

Upgrade 5 items.

100





Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens



100





Complete Dragonriding Challenge Courses in the Emerald Dream

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.

50





Complete Reverse Dragonriding Courses in the Emerald Dream

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.

50





Change the Appearance of Your Dragonriding Mount

Visit a Rostrum of Transformation on the Dragon Isles to change your dragonriding mount customizations.

20





Taste the Ruby Feast's Fancy Foods

Sample 5 of the foods at the Ruby Feast in Valdrakken.

25





Graduate from Algeth'ar Academy in a Full Tuxedo

Defeat the Echo of Doragosa while wearing a Tuxedo Jacket, Shirt, and Pants.

50





