March 2024 Trading Post Items - Majestic Azure Peafowl Mount

Ride the Final Surge to the Finish

Here’s What’s in Stock for March

The Majestic Azure Peafowl

Delicate Jade Parasol

Alabaster Stormtalon

Alabaster Thunderwing

Fabulously Flashy Finery

Regal Warcloak

Dueler's Aquatic Shoulder Cape

Dueler's Cloudy Shoulder Cape

Flowing Aquatic Gloves

Classic Aquatic Tabard

Trader's Aquatic Sarong

Trader's Cloudy Sarong

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Aquatic Threads

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Aquatic Trappings

Gossamer Teal Gown

Lost Crown of the Arcane

Guise of the Royal Masquerade

Guise of the Shining Masquerade

Sky-Captain’s Formal Attire

Blackrock Executioner

Chipped Warblade

Jeweled Ripper

Virulent Gavel

Corroded Augari Defender

Mephistroth’s Razor

Catastrophe’s Edge

Flame-Forged Fel Fang

Arsenal: Skyborn Blades

This Month’s Bonus Reward

Activities





Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete 1 Azerothian Archives Big Dig

Complete an Azerothian Archives Big Digs on the Dragon Isles.

50





Complete 5 Azerothian Archives Big Dig

Complete an Azerothian Archives Big Digs on the Dragon Isles.

150





Obtain Flightstones

Gain 400 Flightstones.

100





Upgrade Items Using Flightstones

Upgrade 5 items.

100





Earn Reputation with the Dream Wardens



100





Complete Dragonriding Challenge Courses in the Emerald Dream

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.

50





Complete Reverse Dragonriding Courses in the Emerald Dream

Speak to a Bronze Timekeeper in the Emerald Dream.

50





Change the Appearance of Your Dragonriding Mount

Visit a Rostrum of Transformation on the Dragon Isles to change your dragonriding mount customizations.

20





Taste the Ruby Feast's Fancy Foods

Sample 5 of the foods at the Ruby Feast in Valdrakken.

25





Graduate from Algeth'ar Academy in a Full Tuxedo

Defeat the Echo of Doragosa while wearing a Tuxedo Jacket, Shirt, and Pants.

50





Complete 5 Azerothian Archives Big Digs

Complete Azerothian Archives Big Digs on the Dragon Isles.

150





Flip a Hearthstone Gameboard

Use the Hearthstone Board toy at the Missing Hinge Inn in Azure Span.

50









Title

Description

Travel Points





Discover Your Fortune

Receive a fortune from Sayge on Darkmoon Faire Island.

25





Purchase Noble Attire or /Flex Your Outfit

Purchase a piece of Noble fashion from Chester or emote /flex at him while wearing the entire Noble outfit.

75









Title

Description

Travel Points





Defeat Whizbang

Defeat Whizbang at Stormwind, Orgrimmar, or Valdrakken

25





Defeat Whizbang 5 Times

Defeat Whizbang at Stormwind, Orgrimmar, or Valdrakken.

50





Defeat Whizbang 15 Times

Defeat Whizbang at Stormwind, Orgrimmar, or Valdrakken.

100









Title

Description

Travel Points





Win a Duel while Dressed to Kill

Defeat another player in a duel while wearing a tiara, top hat, or monocle.

25





Win 5 Duels while Dressed to Kill

Defeat other players in duels while wearing a tiara, top hat, or monocle.

50









Title

Description

Travel Points





Win a PvP Pet Battle with 3 Humanoid Pets



75









Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete Weekly Gathering Quests

Speak to a gathering profession trainer in the Artisan's Market in Valdrakken.

100





Fish up a Coin of the Isles



50





Craft Tier 3 Dragonflight Gems

Craft 25 Tier 3 gems.

50









Title

Description

Travel Points





Bow or /Curtsey at Fancy Nobles in the Court of Stars



25





Complete the Chess Event in Karazhan



75









Title

Description

Travel Points





Complete Quests in Suramar

Complete 10 quests in Suramar.

100









Title

Description

Travel Points





Gain 10 Levels as a Warlock, Mage, or Paladin



100





Change Your Appearance

Visit a barber in a major city to change your appearance.

25





First Class Traveler

Spend a total of 25 gold at flight masters and other transport services.

25





Host an Ember Court

As a member of the Venthyr covenant, speak to Foreman Flatfinger in Sinfall to unlock the Ember Court.

50





Host 5 Ember Courts

As a member of the Venthyr covenant, speak to Foreman Flatfinger in Sinfall to unlock the Ember Court.

100





Keep Things Civilized

Drink select teas.

50





Take a S.E.L.F.I.E. with a Tiara, Top Hat, or Monocle

Speak to Arielle Snapflash in Stormwind or Vivica Starshot in Orgrimmar to acquire a S.E.L.F.I.E. Camera.

25





Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Sets

How it Works

Get Tender Every Month

The Traveler's Log

Freeze an Item

March’s Trading Post sets the stage for fresh new looks from lucky jade to cool aquas and everything in between. Squeak through any close call with Teele the mouse pet at your side.Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.This month, new activities are available to help players catch up on their activity bar. These events will begin one week before the end of the month.Mount750 Trader's TenderToy200 Trader's Tender(Returning)AllianceMount650 Trader's Tender( Returning)Horde Mount650 Trader's Tender( Returning)Shirt50 Trader's TenderCloak50 Trader's TenderShoulder (comes with two shoulder pieces)75 Trader's TenderShoulder (comes with two shoulder pieces)75 Trader's TenderHand100 Trader's TenderTabard100 Trader's TenderLegs100 Trader's TenderLegs100 Trader's TenderHead and Cloak100 Trader's TenderHead and Cloak100 Trader's TenderChest150 Trader's TenderHead200 Trader's TenderHead200 Trader's TenderHead200 Trader's TenderHead, Chest, Legs, Feet, Cloak800 Trader's TenderPolearm150 Trader's Tender1-Hand Sword50 Trader's TenderFist Weapon200 Trader's Tender1-Hand Mace200 Trader's TenderShield200 Trader's Tender( Returning)1-Hand Sword200 Trader's Tender2-Hand Sword250 Trader's Tender( Returning)1-Hand Dagger450 Trader's Tender1-Hand Sword, 1-Hand Sword500 Trader's TenderComplete activities to fill the bar at the top of thefound in the, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — Teele the mouse pet. Squeak through any close call with this adorable mouse at your side.Darkmoon Faire (March 1 - March 9)Hearthstone 10-Year Anniversary (March 11 - March 18)It’s been a year since T&W (Tawney and Wilder) and the Zen’shiri Trading Post have been supplying a variety of delightful mounts, pets, toys, and transmogs to the citizens of Azeroth. To celebrate, players who have earned the monthly special reward from the trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with a new achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set.With the release of the Seeds of Renewal content update, players who complete the twelve months will also receive two non-color-shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog for a total of three sets retroactively. Players who earn the achievement after the launch of the Seeds of Renewal Content update will automatically receive all three sets for their collection.You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.At the first of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.Learn more about the Trading Post in our previously published news post on the official site.