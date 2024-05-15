This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Lore Bombs in Dark Heart, A Whisper of Warning, and War Within Alpha
Posted
1 hr 4 min ago
by
Paryah
Taliesin and Evitel
cover the latest news in
The Weekly Reset
. This week they cover lore reveals in Patch 10.2.7: Dark Heart, the A Whisper of Warning short story, and the War Within Alpha.
World of Warcraft patch 10.2.7 launched last week and the Nerubian Azj-Kahet zone hit the War Within alpha. Between them, there are HUGE lore reveals, like the fact K'aresh, the Ethereal home planet, heard the Radiant Song (just like Anduin and others on Azeroth) just before Dimensius appeared and destroyed them all! Does this mean the Void Lords are on their way to Azeroth? We have the Child of Light and Shadow, Arator, the rebuilding of Silvermoon in the Whisper of Warning short story, the new Draenai capital city, and that's before we even Get to Azj-Kahet. the forgotten world tree Elun'ahir and its secret guardians the Harronir, the new old god depicted in the City of Threads Fresco and also we get our first look at War Within ENDGAME! The Weekly Reset, Taliesin and Evitel's Wondrous Wisdomshow
Show Topics
The War Within Azj-Kahet Storyline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)
Memories of Xal'atath's Past Wielders in Alleria's Questline - Zan'do, Modgud, and Natalie Seline
New Troll Heritage Armor Questline Grants a Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword - but Only for Some Classes
A Ride Among Bugs - High Hollows Carriage in Nerub'ar
