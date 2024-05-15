The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Lore Bombs in Dark Heart, A Whisper of Warning, and War Within Alpha

Live Posted 1 hr 4 min ago by
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please log in or register an account to add your comment.
Recent News