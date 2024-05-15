Troll Heritage Armor Questline - the New Loa of Kings

Who - or What - is the Loa of Kings?

Rezan and Vol'jin's Fate

Quest Description: Me know dat we only be here ta rescue Ashamane, but me be sensin' more loa bein' tortured up ahead. Dey be familiar loa, but me no be knowin' who dey be. All me be tellin' is dey no belong in dis place. Dey shoulda gone ta Ardenweald. We need ta rescue de loa stuck in here! If me be correct, dere be three of dem.

Rezan says: Not...yet...

Vol'jin says: No! Rezan, we gonna take ya outta here. Get ya strength back.

Rezan says: Vol'jin...of the Darkspear...your soul is fierce. You seek...justice.

Rezan says: The last glimmer...of my essence...is yours. Carry it...to Ardenweald.

Rezan says: Let all that I was...be reborn...within you.

Vol'jin says: No...I be just an old shadow hunter. Our people, dey be needin' ya!

Rezan says: You...are the one...they need...

Vol'jin says: Rezan, I not be wastin' ya gift. Ya name gonna be remembered, always.

Bwonsamdi says: Hey dere, ya majesty! Ya ol' friend Bwonsamdi be helpin' dis one find alla dem missin' loa.

Winter Queen says: I will take these three spirits into our care, Bwonsamdi.

Winter Queen says: Along with this other...intriguing...a mortal soul entwined with the essence of a loa.

Winter Queen says: I cannot say what fate will befall you, Vol'jin of the Darkspear. But I offer you this chance to one day be reborn anew.

Vol'jin says: I be deeply honored, ya majesty. <Player>, thank ya for all ya done for me...in life, and in death.

Vol'jin says: Looks like ol' Vol'jin be startin' a new hunt...after I be gettin' some rest.

Troll Heritage Armor Questline



Rokhan says: Bwonsamdi. Tzadah was worried dat ya were forgetting us.

Bwonsamdi says: I always be looking out for de Darkspear. Being de Zandalari "Loa of Kings" don't change dat.



