Troll Heritage Armor Questline - the New Loa of Kings
Live
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Battle for Azeroth introduced us to the Zandalari Empire, bringing new culture, lore, and Loa into the history of Trolls in World of Warcraft. Over the course of the expansion, players were introduced to powerful Loa such as
Gonk
,
Pa'ku
, and
Bwonsamdi
- and one particularly powerful Loa,
Rezan
, held a prominent place in the story of the expansion as the Loa of Kings. But what does being the Loa of Kings mean, and who currently holds the title? The Troll Heritage Armor questline has shed some light on this situation, but to fully understand the confusion shrouding the Loa, players would need to dig into the
Shadows Rising
novel.
Who - or What - is the Loa of Kings?
Unlike most Loa who have specific titles depending on their domain, the title of Loa of Kings can be given to arguably any Loa. In Zandalari culture, families may choose to worship a patron Loa as well as the entire pantheon - so while one family may worship
Shadra
, their neighbors may choose
Jani
.
The Loa of Kings is simply a title, albeit a prestigious one. The Zandalari Royal Family, like any other, could choose a patron Loa, and this Loa would become elevated to the Loa of Kings along with other titles they may have held, such as God of the Hunt - or Loa of Death.
During the Battle for Azeroth storyline,
King Rastakhan
would make a deal with
Bwonsamdi
, binding his family bloodline to the Loa for eternity, resulting in his daughter
Princess Talanji
, a former Priestess of Rezan, to find herself in a very different situation than she expected.
Princess Talanji
made clear that she did not wish to keep the Loa of Death as her patron, but seemingly had no choice in the matter. The story that came later, however, caused many players to question whether
Bwonsamdi
would still be the Loa of Kings: from beyond the grave,
Rezan
still had influence on at least one other soul, and more lore to leave.
Rezan and Vol'jin's Fate
The next time we would see
Rezan
would be in the Shadowlands, during the
Night Fae Covenant campaign
. The
Spirit of Vol'jin
, leading us through the Maw on a rescue mission for trapped Loa (also known as Wild Gods), would help us find
Hir'eek
,
Shadra
, and finally
Rezan
- but the former Loa of Kings was too close to death to be saved.
Quest Description:
Me know dat we only be here ta rescue Ashamane, but me be sensin' more loa bein' tortured up ahead. Dey be familiar loa, but me no be knowin' who dey be. All me be tellin' is dey no belong in dis place. Dey shoulda gone ta Ardenweald. We need ta rescue de loa stuck in here! If me be correct, dere be three of dem.
Finally, we find
Rezan, Loa of Kings
but he's near-death and protected by a powerful barrier. We accept some of Vol'jin's anima to fight through to Rezan, but it's too late to save the Loa of Kings. Instead, Rezan gives the final piece of his essence to Vol'jin.
Rezan says: Not...yet...
Vol'jin says: No! Rezan, we gonna take ya outta here. Get ya strength back.
Rezan says: Vol'jin...of the Darkspear...your soul is fierce. You seek...justice.
Rezan says: The last glimmer...of my essence...is yours. Carry it...to Ardenweald.
Rezan says: Let all that I was...be reborn...within you.
Vol'jin says: No...I be just an old shadow hunter. Our people, dey be needin' ya!
Rezan says: You...are the one...they need...
Vol'jin says: Rezan, I not be wastin' ya gift. Ya name gonna be remembered, always.
We then return to Ardenweald in
Parting Ways
with the three loa, Vol'jin, and Bwonsamdi.
Bwonsamdi says: Hey dere, ya majesty! Ya ol' friend Bwonsamdi be helpin' dis one find alla dem missin' loa.
Winter Queen says: I will take these three spirits into our care, Bwonsamdi.
Winter Queen says: Along with this other...intriguing...a mortal soul entwined with the essence of a loa.
Winter Queen says: I cannot say what fate will befall you, Vol'jin of the Darkspear. But I offer you this chance to one day be reborn anew.
Vol'jin says: I be deeply honored, ya majesty. <Player>, thank ya for all ya done for me...in life, and in death.
Vol'jin says: Looks like ol' Vol'jin be startin' a new hunt...after I be gettin' some rest.
By giving his essence to Vol'jin's spirit, many speculated that
Rezan
was passing on the title of Loa of Kings to the former Warchief of the Horde. This would not be the first time the former leader of the Darkspear had interactions with an individual adjacent to the Zandalari Royal Family - the theory that Vol'jin would soon be a Loa was strengthened by his role as counsel to
Princess Talanji
in the quest chains leading to the achievement
Spirits Be With You
.
Vol'jin has been regenerating in Ardenweald since Shadowlands - but the new Troll Heritage Armor questline has put to rest any question of who the Loa of Kings truly is.
Troll Heritage Armor Questline
At the very end of the Troll Heritage Armor questline, some easily missed dialogue may have made those under the assumption of Vol'jin's ascension question the status of the current Loa of Kings:
Rokhan says: Bwonsamdi. Tzadah was worried dat ya were forgetting us.
Bwonsamdi says: I always be looking out for de Darkspear. Being de Zandalari "Loa of Kings" don't change dat.
While this may be the first formal acknowledgment in-game of
Bwonsamdi
's new title, it appears that prior confirmation was buried in a companion novel,
Shadows Rising
.
Shadows Rising p.278
Talanji blew out a labored breath. "No. No more tricks, Bwonsamdi. I've had my fill."
"Then?" He gestured to the ghostly knife.
"We can make each other stronger, Bwonsamdi. I am not foolish enough to think this will be the last of my troubles, or the last time our kingdom is threatened. I want power. I want it on my terms this time."
"I still be the loa of kings?" He flasher her a ridiculous smile, the knife obliterated, the room suddenly warm again.
"You still be the loa of kings, Bwonsamdi."
Princess Talanji
, having come to terms with her father's deal with the Loa of Death, formally accepted him as her patron - and officially recognized
Bwonsamdi
as the Loa of Kings. While the mantle may still pass on in the future, for now, the Loa of Death has more on his plate than just De Other Side: he also leads the Zandalari Pantheon.
