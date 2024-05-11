The War Within Azj-Kahet Storyline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Chapter 1 - Friends in the Dark



As the player and Orweyna emerge from the Breathing Pit, they are confronted by the other harronir in Orweyna's pod.

An argument ensues, the other harronir questioning why Orweyna would break one of the sacred rules to enlist the help of this mortal. Orweyna says that it had to be done for the sake of the roots. The harronir begrudgingly accept the new direction and depart for now, but not before warning Orweyna that there will be consequences for all of them for what she has done.

The player witnesses the City of Threads for the first time.



Orweyna warns the player off, telling them that they have no hope of infiltrating the city.



If Alleria and Anduin are there, then they are lost.



Orweyna departs, leaving the player alone.



Behind them, a small spider-creature rings a bell, attracting their attention.



> Tell me about yourself.

Widow Arak'nai: I am the Widow Arak'nai. For many years, I officially served as the Royal Weaver to Queen Neferess. Unofficially, I pursued a variety of... additional interests.

Widow Arak'nai: But now my beloved queen is dead, and her daughter has been led astray by a so-called "Harbringer." I will not allow this creature to usurp our great kingdom for her own ends... But I cannot stop her alone.



> Tell me about the enemy forces.

Widow Arak'nai: This Harbinger has the entirety of Azj-Kahet's military at her disposal.

Widow Arak'nai: Before her arrival, General Anub'azal led the kingdom's forces. Ansurek deposed him in favor of one of the Harbringer's pet ascended, and now the army's ranks teem with those corrupted wretches.



> Tell me about the ascended.

Widow Arak'nai: The ascended are the Harbringer's gift to Ansurek. A fierce contingent of violent hunter-killers, made by the harbringer in the darkest depths of the city's Transformatory.

Widow Arak'nai: They are impossibly strong, and I have no army of my own. If I am to reach Ansurek and dispose of the Harbringer, then I will need to find a way to subvert her military might from within.



> Tell me about the Queen's inner circle.

Widow Arak'nai: Even if we do not engage the Harbringer directly, a more subtle approach will prove equally as difficult. What I need is an ally in Ansurek's inner circle. Someone who can come and go without suspicion.

Widow Arak'nai: The denizens of the Burrows speak of a 'Vizier'. Some manner of patriot who works from within the queen's walls. He would do nicely... If only I knew his identity.



> Do you know where my allies are?

Widow Arak'nai: Worry not, little morsel. I am well aware that you did not come down here alone. I've already sent my weave-rats to track down your compatriots.

Widow Arak'nai: Consider it a gesture of good faith... And, with luck, the start of a long and mutually beneficial relationship.



> How did you know where to find me?

Widow Arak'nai: I specialize in little pushes, dear. Every plan is a tapestry, and I am adept at nudging and tugging just one thread at a time. You, though, are less of a tugged thread and more of a lit match.

Widow Arak'nai: The Harbringer's shadowy venom has stained Ansurek's tapestry. That is why I sought you out. I require a stray ember, and you need a friend in the dark.

Chapter 2 - Unraveling the Trapped

Zev'kall, the Ascended general of the nerubian military, berates underlings for failing to keep the prisoners who escaped.



To avoid word of this failure spreading, he executes the underlings.



Then, Zev'kall leaves for Siegehold.



Flynn: Seems that Zev'kall fellow we saw is getting... pheromones sent to him? From a general. No idea what that means, though.

Flynn: Looks like my fellow prisoners escaping was no coincidence. And these orders came from a nerubian. Anub'azal...



Chapter 3 - Plans Within Plans

I understand that you have not only entered into an alliance with the Weaver, but that you've also parlayed with our famed General Anub'azal as well.

If I were to commit my own resources, we three elderly nerubians would make quite the formidable triumvirate.

The players and the board are set. Now tell me, <Player>, what game do they wish to play?



> The Weaver wants to take out Xal'atath and free Queen Ansurek from her influence.

Anduin Wrynn: Executor Nizrek is one of Queen Ansurek's closest confidants.

Executor Nizrek: Or so she surmises.

Executor Nizrek: Time is short. Here are pheromones that will allow you into the Bazaar. Apply them.

Executor Nizrek: Xal'atath is a problem to be certain, but the Queen is not being influenced. She has made a choice she believes in.

Executor Nizrek: The Weaver will not be pleased, but Ansurek must also be eliminated.

---

Alleria: Back away from him, creature! Now!

Anduin says: Listen to me and lower your bow. He's an ally.

Alleria: An ally? Dalaran fell because of them!

Anduin: Alleria. We can end this war! But not if you loose that arrow.

Alleria: Fine. But you best have a good explanation for this.



Alleria: All right, Anduin. Talk.

Anduin: I don't expect you to understand. But I just... in that moment with the airship?

Anduin: Maybe some part of me thought that would be enough for the Light to shine on me again.

Anduin: That-that maybe if I did what my father--

Anduin: --but the Light didn't come. I found myself here, instead.

Executor Nizrek: His actions impressed me so much that I simply had to... redirect... his prison transport.

Anduin: Faerin told me I needed to get out my head about everything. I think she was right.

Andui: Maybe the Light hasn't returned to me. But this? This is what I'm best at.

Alleria: Allying with monsters?

Anduins: Helping people. I'm not going to let Xal'atath ruin a civilization-- no matter how monstrous it appears.

Alleria: ...and you feel unworthy of the Light.

Alleria: I still don't trust these nerubians. But I trust you. And that's enough for now.

Alleria and Anduin observe the end of the Nerubian Queen's propaganda speech from a high tower vantage point.



When Xal'atath shows herself by the queen's side, Alleria attempts to fire an arrow at Xal'atath, but it passes clean through her incorporeal body.



With their position revealed, and the nerubians in pursuit, they're forced to retreat.





Anduin: Alleria, what happened back there? This isn't you.

Alleria: I had to take the shot! It was my chance to make up for Dalaran--for Khadgar!

---

Alleria: I don't expect you to understand what I'm dealing with.

Anduin: But I do. I know all about blaming myself for things I couldn't possibly control.

---

Anduin: Have you lost your--all right. Fine. Jumping it is!



With an army of soldiers closign in on them, our heroes' only hope for escape is to jump from the city's edge into the waters deep below.



Anduin and the player jump first, but Alleria hesitates when Xal'atath shows herself.



Xal'atath attempts to convince Alleria to embrace the dark path.



Alleria hesitates for a moment but quickly rejects her, escaping off the cliffside into the waters with the others.

