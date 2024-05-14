The Loa of the Darkspear - the Darkspear Pantheon

Bwonsamdi - the Loa of Death



Bwonsamdi yells: WHO BE STIRRIN' UP MY BONES? Dem Bwonsamdi's charges, and not ta be touched!



Vol'jin yells: I be Vol'jin, Son of Sen'jin, here to ask your aid, o great Bwonsamdi.



Bwonsamdi yells: I know who you are, shadow hunter. An' I know what ya WANT. But what makes you tink I'm gonna help YOU? Ain't a wise ting, callin' me from de Other Side...



Vol'jin yells: I ain't askin' for me alone, Great Spirit, but on behalf of da Darkspear Tribe... on behalf of me PEOPLE.



Bwonsamdi yells: Darkspear... it been a long time since I heard de drums... since I drank de ritual offereings. I be watchin' over your dead, Vol'jin, and for NOTHIN'. Why have de Darkspear forsaken Bwonsamdi, eh?



Vol'jin Yells: We were driven away, Great Spirit. Hexmaster Zalazane took de Isles from us... drove us mad, made us fight one another. De only trolls left in de Echo Isles are his mindless voodoo slaves.



Bwonsamdi Yells: Zalazane...



Vol'jin Yells: Aid us, Bwonsamdi! Help us regain our home! Return de Darkspear to de Isles, and hear your drums again! Drink your ritual offerings once more! Dis, as de Son of Senjin, I swear.



Bwonsamdi Yells: Hmmm. Time ta see how bad ya want dis, shadow hunter. Time ta see if you be WORTHY.



Bwonsamdi yells: Ya tink ya got what it takes ta face ME? Give up shadow hunter!



<Vol'jin and forces fight fiercly for Bwonsamdi's help>



Bwonsamdi Yells: ENOUGH! You got some BIG mojo, Vol'jin. Maybe you worth helpin' after all...



Vol'jin Yells: Not me, Great Spirit. Me TRIBE.



Bwonsamdi says: Go to de old village, across de water. Take it back. I'll help ya den.



<Vol'jin and his forces finish off Hexmaster Zalazane once and for all>



Vol'jin says: A fittin' end for so foul a troll. Bwonsamdi; you have my tanks, and dat of all de Darkspear. We will continue to honor you, as is proper.



Bwonsamdi says: It'll be good to hear de darkspear drums once more. You take care now, Son of Sen'jin. Bwonsamdi will be waitin' for ya... on de Other Side...



Dambala - Loa of Treachery

Gonk - Loa of the Hunt





Zen'tabra, are you one of the druids from the rumors? Were there druids on the Echo Isles long ago?



<Zen'tabra laughs.>



We spread dose rumors, mon. Keep'n Zalazane and others off our tails. Don't be believin' everyting ya hear.



No, we be new to de craft, only learnin' a few years ago. But in some ways, we spent our lives preparin' ta answer de call...



What were you before you were druids, then?



Some o' us be loa priests, witch doctors before. Like Zalazane...



<Zen'tabra's face grows hard as her gaze drifts south.>



We thought de spirits be angry wit us; we did not expect it be Zalazane slowly cuttin' us off from dem. We knew he be strong, but not dat strong...and by de time his voodoo had reached de other isles, we was powerless ta stop 'im.



How did you escape Zalazane?



<Zen'tabra closes her eyes and shakes her head.>



When Vol'jin called for everyone ta flee, we...we couldn't face de tribe after failing dem so badly. So, we fled south, ta de untamed jungle islands.



De wilds claimed a few o' us dat first night. We found safety in a deep cave in de center o' de isle, but me dreams dere were not peaceful: I be havin' a vision!



What was the vision?



<Zen'tabra's head snaps back to you, her eyes bright and her smile wide around her tusks.>



'Twas a jungle bigger and wilder dan I ever seen! And before me, de ancient raptor loa only talked about in Zandalari tales - Gonk, de Great Hunter!



De raptor spirit spoke ta me, told me he had brought me spirit to a place called de Emerald Dream. Da spirit had been trapped, like de other loa on de Echo Isles, by Zalazane's magic. But Gonk, bein' an ancient spirit, was able ta reach across and bring me spirit ta him, even through Zalazane's voodoo.



What did the spirit want?



Zalazane's mindless servants were killin' all de beasts o' de isles, burnin' up de trees and plants too. Gonk needed us ta save de life on de isles. But since we not be able to draw upon de power o' de loa wit Zalazane in power, Gonk be showin' us a new way ta connect wit ALL de spirits o' nature, ta work WIT de spirits, not just be servin' a single loa at a time.



It be difficult at first, ya, mon, but Gonk be showin' us how ta also reach inta de Emerald Dream ta speak wit da spirits and learn from dem directly!



Samedi - Loa of the Grave



Three of mah shadow huntas come here wit' me. De Warsong kill dem.



We need ta help dey souls move on. Jus' in case ya find dem first, use dis on dere bodies.



It send dere souls ta Samedi, Loa of de Grave.



