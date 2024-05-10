This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
A Ride Among Bugs - High Hollows Carriage in Nerub'ar
The War Within
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Have you ever found yourself looking for a break in the middle of the Nerubian Kingdom? If so, in The War Within, you can take the High Hollows Carriage to tour the High Hollows area of Nerub'ar without any guards bugging you.
The carriage, which accommodates up to two players, roams around in a loop in the southern area of Nerub'ar. While riding it, all Nerubian NPCs become neutral to you, so they won't disturb you in your stroll. You can see the carriage on the overworld map
Comment by
Patricios
on 2024-05-10T05:09:22-05:00
WTB carriage mounts! :D
Comment by
O4Minister
on 2024-05-10T05:12:30-05:00
WTB carriage mounts! :D
Yes specialy the revendreth one and maybe even the undead/ tirisfal glades ones
Comment by
minka25
on 2024-05-10T05:15:49-05:00
Doesnt we ride among bugs since approx 3 years from patch to patch?
