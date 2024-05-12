New Troll Heritage Armor Questline Grants a Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword - but Only for Some Classes

This is just obviously a bug
First though: The developers will never learn.Second though: Ok, maybe it's just that this questline was in the works at the same time as the tauren one, so any change of philosophy with unlocking items isn't being reflected here yet.The night elves get a proper cosmetic item to unlock it regardless of class, and the recent Dark Heart quest also gives you void elf weapons regardless of race or class.I'll give them the benefit for the doubt, maybe they'll patch it later on. Still a bummer, though.Here I was, leveling up a troll shaman because of the witch doctor from WC3. But nope, warriors, hunters (ok that's fair) and death knights are more iconic troll classes! Makes total sense.
I imagine this is yet another oversight or bug. One would hope so anyway. Otherwise it is an odd choice to lock Troll players out of part of the cosmetic just because their current class can’t use it. Who even knows anymore at this point with all of the bugs and unintentional changes we’ve been running into.
They said things would be more alt friendly, but I guess not heritage questlines - which is stupid.Don't you have to do the blood elf heritage armor questline on a paladin to get all the rewards too?
imagine getting cool racial stuff-comment written by worgen gang
Ok that doesn't sound right with how all cosmetics are being unlocked the way they are. With luck, they'll have that fixed before TWW, because I wanna do that questline with my monk.
Trolls are scared of swords, this is long established
How is this a new article? You already covered this in the Troll Heritage Armour questline article. WoWhead, stop making empty, padding articles.
hopefully a bug that gets fixed, i will not complete it before it is
youve wrote this article five times already. stop.