Patch 11.0.5 Revealed as WoW’s 20th Anniversary Celebration Event - Modern Tier 2 Transmog

Join Executive Producer & Vice President Holly Longdale, Senior Game Designer Bret Cocking, Associate Game Designer Leah Hwang, and host Community Manager Bethany Stout as they reveal a myriad of games and activities players can look forward to in the WoW 20th Anniversary Celebration in-game event—including some unique rewards
, plus a look ahead at incoming Shaman Ascendance
forms, the new Blackrock Depths Raid, new Timewalking dungeons, and more!
The WoW 20th Anniversary in-game event content will be available for testing on the PTR very soon; keep an eye on the official forums to learn more.
We’ll see you around Azeroth!