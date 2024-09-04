Updated Tier 2 Transmog Preview - HD Resolution Armor for All 13 Classes

Normally I'd find something to complain about like "evokers getting armor sets they can't fully display because lol", but honestly, this is so hype that I'm gonna ignore it. Everything looks amazing. GJ, Blizz.
Awesome, love the Mage set!...and the others look very cool, too!
Paladin armor really looks lit
Paladins are feasting this expansion
DH set is pretty disappointing, same style/colours we've had numerous times
Is it really an update of the old ones or is it just doubled and tribled from the old design?
The DK is gorgeous!
Death Knights eating gooood.Demon Hunters get Legion leveling gear...
Biggest winners are monk and DK by a mile, not even close.
Ohhh, this is for the 20th anniversary. That's why they're specifically the '2nd' set.
This DK set is already iconic. Bravo
Monk and DK eating goooooooood with this one.
Im in love with the priest set <3
Cool!
monk set looks so cliche but i love it anyway, looks the same as old sets but cooler, that's good enough
The Warlock set looks amazing!
Tier 2 Shaman Ten storm really deserve a upgrade , it's still one of the best looking armor of the game
evoker set i soooo ugly T^T
What about Hunter/Druid/Warrior?