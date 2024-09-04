More Dracthyr Classes Revealed - Hunter, Rogue, Priest, Mage, Warrior, Warlock

Race - Dracthyr



Tail Swipe cooldown has been increased to 3 minutes (was 1.5 minutes).

Wing Buffet cooldown has been increased to 3 minutes (was 1.5 minutes). It now displays wing effects around your character if you use it while in Visage form.

Tail Swipe and Wing Buffet no longer automatically shift you into Dracthyr form for all classes except Evoker.

reduces cooldown by 2 minutes (was 45 seconds). Permeating Chill is now baseline for Evoker.

is now baseline for Evoker. Heavy Wingbeats and Clobbering Sweep are no longer a choice node, and their position has changed in the class tree.

The exposure to new races and their abilities in the Dragon Isles has expanded opportunities for growth among the dracthyr. In the 20th Anniversary Celebration content update, players will be able to create new Dracthyr as a Hunter, Rogue, Priest, Mage, Warrior, or Warlock. In addition, Shaman will get a new Ascendance form for each specialization with the release of the update!Undertaking one of these new classes as a Dracthyr will allow you to choose between fighting as a Dracthyr or fighting in Visage form by activating, which switches you between forms. You can additionally choose to toggle on, which will automatically shift you into Dracthyr form when entering combat and Visage form when leaving combat.Dracthyr Evokers will continue to use Dracthyr form during combat, as many of their abilities emphasize their draconic nature. With the addition of new classes to Dracthyr, we are making some further adjustments to their racials.Dracthyr players will also be able to learn a new Skyriding talent calledin which up to two additional Dracthyr players can join you to fly in formation as you soar through the skies.