Caverns of Time Anniversary Celebration Events - Mount Mania, Fashion Frenzy, Guest Relations & More

The mount mania is insane, straight like one of asmongolds streams.BRING THE BALD MAN BACK
Mount Mania stolen from Asmongold LOL
Looking forward to grinding this event until I have literally everything. Hopefully it makes for a good way to level while earning the rewards. MoP Remix was the absolute best way to level alts and earn rewards (once you hit 70 on each toon you got a ton of bronze to buy stuff) and the prepatch event was decent (pretty good) if there were enough people around to keep pace (otherwise you'd level up just slightly too fast and your gear would fall behind while still feeling like a bit of a chore to level).It was weird, though, sometimes I could swear my low-level characters were sharded to only be with at most one high level character in the area, so leveling them was downright awful.But anyway, since this event has queues you can do, it might be better. Or it might be horrendously low exp gains. It's not the priority, I know, but it helps. These events are often pretty good for players who want to level alts because of the multitasking and (usually) high exp rewards.
ooo fun! As a pretty big mount collector, im hyped for the mount mania!
sequel to Secrets of Azeroth So... What's Secrets of Azeroth?I'm returning player, Idk what it is =(
OOooo I am there for that mount competition. I got quite the collection /humblebrag
Costume cosplay? So that finally means that I can cosplay... Kael'thas!
Mount mania... lets see, the best achievement for mounts in game is collecting HALF the amount of mounts available. 500 of the 1000 mounts. Blizzard is slacking. Pets have over 1700 and they get new achievements.
Are there any gifts?